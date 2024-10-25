Still trying to decide what to wear this Diwali? lucky colour as per astrology zodiac signs

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it the joy of family gatherings, delicious treats, and, of course, the excitement of dressing up in new clothes. But with so many color choices, it can be hard to decide on the perfect outfit for the festivities. Homes are adorned with beautiful lamps and colorful lights, and people often dress in fresh, new clothes as they gather to worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Some people believe that wearing clothes in colors that align with their zodiac sign can attract even more positive energy. If you’re looking to incorporate your lucky color into your Diwali outfit this year, astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares the most auspicious color for each zodiac sign, along with the exact date for celebrating Diwali this year.





Diwali 2024 Date

Diwali falls on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik every year. In 2024, the Amavasya Tithi starts at 3:12 p.m. on October 31 and ends at 5:53 p.m. on November 1. According to the astrologer, the Pradosh period (twilight hours), rather than the sunrise timing, is key for Diwali celebrations and falls on October 31 this year. So, October 31 is the best day to celebrate Diwali in 2024.





Lucky Colors for Each Zodiac Sign This Diwali

Aries: Red or similar shades are ideal for Aries during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. This color is believed to attract Lakshmi’s blessings, bringing joy and prosperity into the home.

Taurus: Taurus individuals should go for blue this Diwali for Lakshmi Puja, inviting blessings from the goddess.

Gemini: For Gemini, orange is considered highly favorable for the Diwali celebration.

Cancer: Cancer natives should opt for green during Diwali Puja, as it’s seen as the most auspicious color for this sign.

Leo: Leos are encouraged to wear brown on Diwali to make the most of the celebration.

Virgo: White is a powerful color for Virgos on Diwali, attracting financial gains. If you don’t have an all-white outfit, incorporate white as much as possible.

Libra: Libra natives should choose yellow or similar hues during Diwali Puja to welcome prosperity and guard against financial losses.

Scorpio: Scorpios should embrace maroon for Lakshmi Puja, aligning with the festival’s energy.

Sagittarius: Purple is seen as especially lucky for Sagittarius individuals during Diwali.

Capricorn: Capricorns will benefit from wearing blue, believed to bring Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and happiness.

Aquarius: Grey is a great choice for Aquarians on Diwali, attracting Lakshmi’s blessings along with joy and success.

Pisces: Pisceans should wear pink to gain Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for a happy life.