Skincare Tips From Fatima Sana Shaikh To Keep Your Glow Through Garba Night

With the festive season underway, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared her fuss-free skincare routine that helps her maintain a radiant glow through long hours of celebrations.

Fatima emphasises hydration as the key to glowing skin. “Nothing works like a good cleanser and a great moisturiser,” she says, adding that her day begins and ends with a gentle face wash and a layer of lightweight hydration. Her go-to product is a hyaluronic serum, which she credits for plumping and refreshing her skin without feeling heavy.

For overnight care, she recommends massaging a pea-sized amount of night cream using upward strokes with a jade roller, while practising a digital detox. “It seals in moisture and boosts circulation, so you wake up with a soft, plump glow. It’s my overnight glow filter,” she explains.

On days when her skin feels tired, the actress relies on an ice roller to de-puff and instantly refresh her face — a quick fix before a puja or party.

Her skincare mantra remains simple and consistent. “Keep it simple, stay consistent,” Fatima advises, noting that mindful, minimal care can make all the difference.

Her radiant festive look has already become the talk of the town, inspiring many to adopt easy, effective skincare practices this Garba season.