Simply gorgeous!

The bare skin trend garnered global attention in the year 2016, and eight years on, it’s still a sought-after look.



“Healthy hydrated skin is key to achieving a bare-face, no-makeup look,” says Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D Skincare at 82°E, adding, “keeping the facial skin clean using mild sulphate-free hydrating cleansers that do not strip away the moisture while effectively removing impurities such as dirt, sweat and makeup is the first step. This should be followed by adequate hydration with toning serums and moisturisers, especially rich in hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.”

The prep for this look lies in a robust daily routine and a few trusted skin staples. “Essential products to achieve this look include a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer and a clear sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection. These are products that work wonders for your skin, when used regularly and makes for the perfect base,” says Eeti Sharma, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Asaya. “Ditch the foundation and go for concealing the required areas of the face. Go easy on the eye makeup by using neutral eyeshadow and mascara to bring out the lashes as they are the star of this look. Add a pop of colour with a light cream-based blush and you’re good to go!”





Common mistakes to avoid



To begin with, avoid applying too much foundation or concealer, as it can appear heavy and unnatural. Similarly, using too much powder can accentuate dryness and result in a cakey appearance. Harsh contouring and heavy bronzer can take away from the overall simplicity of the no-makeup look. Additionally, avoid bold or dramatic eye makeup, as it may clash with the bare-faced look. Kumari advises, “Choose a sheer foundation or tinted moisturiser to even out your skin tone without completely masking it. Use a creamy concealer to give a natural finish to your face and a cream blush to add a delicate flush. Apply sheer lipstick or a tinted lip balm at the end for hydration and a pop of colour.” Additionally, a moisturiser with a sheer tint can amp up your no-makeup look without doing too much. But the key to nailing the no-makeup look lies in blending your makeup well. “Don’t underestimate the power of a beauty sponge in creating a flawless bare makeup look. It’s a versatile tool with multiple uses. When wet, it aids in the smooth application of foundation, concealer and cream products to the skin,” asserts Sakshi Kumari, a beauty expert at Orgatre, a homegrown beauty and skincare brand.Common mistakes to avoidTo begin with, avoid applying too much foundation or concealer, as it can appear heavy and unnatural. Similarly, using too much powder can accentuate dryness and result in a cakey appearance. Harsh contouring and heavy bronzer can take away from the overall simplicity of the no-makeup look. Additionally, avoid bold or dramatic eye makeup, as it may clash with the bare-faced look. Kumari advises, “Choose a sheer foundation or tinted moisturiser to even out your skin tone without completely masking it. Use a creamy concealer to give a natural finish to your face and a cream blush to add a delicate flush. Apply sheer lipstick or a tinted lip balm at the end for hydration and a pop of colour.”



Additionally, using too many active ingredients or serums in an attempt to expedite results can overwhelm the skin and lead to irritation or sensitivity. “Without a strong barrier, no amount of treatments or serums can provide sustainable results. Using a thick moisturizer every day is key for fixing the skin’s protective layer,” concludes Panday, adding, “Look for the following ingredients in your moisturiser to restore your skin barrier: Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerine, which draw water to your skin, keeping it hydrated deep down, and Ceramides — they play a multifaceted role in maintaining skin health and function.”

Avoid applying too much foundation or concealer, as it can appear heavy and unnatural. Using too much powder can accentuate dryness and result in a cakey appearance. Harsh contouring and heavy bronzer can take away from the overall simplicity of the no-makeup look. Additionally, avoid bold or dramatic eye makeup, as it may clash with the bare-faced look.

"Ensure that the skin is protected by regular use of sunscreens with SPF 30 and above. Sunscreens should be selected based on skin type. For people with dry skin, moisturising sunscreens are a must, while those with oily or acne-prone skin can select products with silicones to give their skin a matte finish. — Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D Skincare at 82°E.



Vice President Marketing - Beauty & Wellness at VLCC "Without a strong barrier, no amount of treatments or serums can provide sustainable results. Using a thick moisturizer every day is key for fixing the skin’s protective layer,” concludes Panday, adding, “Look for the following ingredients in your moisturiser to restore your skin barrier: Humectants, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerine, which draw water to your skin, keeping it hydrated deep down, and Ceramides — they play a multifaceted role in maintaining skin health and function.” — Taniya Pandey,Vice President Marketing - Beauty & Wellness at VLCC "Essential products to achieve this look include a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer and a clear sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection. These are products that work wonders for your skin, when used regularly and makes for the perfect base.” — Eeti Sharma, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Asaya.





