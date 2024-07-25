Fashion Meets Philanthropy: Hyderabad's Glamorous Fundraiser

Hyderabad: The Novotel Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) glittered with the amalgamation of art, culture, and philanthropy at the Fashion Fundraiser 2024 on July 23, Tuesday. Curated by the visionary Shravan Kummar in partnership with the Ready Set Go 2024 initiative, the event aimed to empower children from government schools through education and skill enhancement programs.

The evening commenced with a lively skit by the Ready Set Go Foundation, setting the stage for Shravan Kummar's eclectic collections that promised to weave a tale of tradition and innovation against the backdrop of Telangana's vibrant cultural tapestry.

The show opened with the British collection, merging it with a vibrant ode to the renowned Narayanpet sarees, synonymous with Telangana's textile heritage. Each garment exuded the intricate craftsmanship and vivid colours that have defined Narayanpet sarees for centuries. "We tried to portray it very differently so that the Western clients also catch it and the British will also be shown in the garment," said Shravan Kummar. His meticulous attention to detail with patterns and textures brought out the essence down the runway.

Following this, the Swadeshi collection embraced India's indigenous fabrics—khadi and linen—in a display of earthy tones and subtle motifs via Pochampally fabric. The simplicity and elegance mirrored Shravan Kummar's reverence for traditional Indian textiles, steering away from the conventional white saree portrayal of swadeshi with topees on women as opposed to men in the walk, reminding attendees that style can be as timeless as it is contemporary.

However, not all collections hit the mark. The Nizam Collection, while well-intentioned, fell short of expectations. The attempt to juxtapose lighter garments with heavy, ornate tops fell prey to a disjointed aesthetic. Critics whispered that even the Nizams themselves might have opted for something a tad more cohesive. The motifs, inspired by Nizami grandeur, bordered on clichéd rather than original, lacking the organic appeal that defines Shravan Kummar's signature style.

"My takeaway is, the portrayal of designs must be authentic. Some designs fell flat, and some pieces caught attention, but imagining them on the body felt awkward," remarked Dheerendra Pratap Singh, a student at NIFT Hyderabad, reflecting on the evening's offerings.

Yet, amidst the highs and lows, one collection reigned supreme: the Banarasi sarees. Radiant silks adorned in pastel hues of creams and gold dazzled with delicate golden borders, evoking a regal charm that left attendees swooning. As models floated down the runway, some daring variations in blues and greens may have raised eyebrows, but the overall effect was nothing short of enchanting.

"I loved the fashion show, but the Banarasi saree showcase stole my heart; it was pure elegance," gushed Sneha Polapragada, a local fashion influencer, echoing the sentiments of many captivated attendees.

Shriyeras by Sridevi's jewellery added an air of elegance, though the styling occasionally flirted with excess. Perhaps a touch less sparkle would have allowed Shravan Kummar's designs to shine even brighter.

"Hyderabad always treats me well. The hospitality here is unmatched. I'm always treated to exquisite jewellery, and today was no exception. Shravan Kummar's warmth and love made this evening truly special," shared Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.

Fashion Fundraiser 2024 was not just a showcase of garments but a celebration of creativity, culture, and compassion. While some collections sparkled more brightly than others, each piece spoke to Shravan Kummar's dedication as he said "Fashion is my religion. It's about attitude and comfort, transcending mere sizes."

Fashion Fundraiser 2024 talked about the power of fashion beyond fabric.

The event not only raised funds but also raised awareness about supporting education and skills among underprivileged children—a cause that underscores the enduring beauty of India's culture through fashion.