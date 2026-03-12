Fashion All About Comfort, Confidence and Being Yourself: Samantha

At a time when fashion often gravitates toward spectacle, statement pieces and fleeting trends, actor-entrepreneur Samantha is quietly steering the conversation in another direction. With the launch of her brand Truly SMA at Pantaloons, the actor is placing everyday clothing at the center of style, focusing on garments that women can live in rather than simply admire.

For Samantha, the moment is deeply meaningful. “First of all, this is a very special day for us because we are launching a very young brand with Pantaloons,” she says. “It’s a brand that has stood the test of time in retail and has a special connection with the Indian consumer.”

The collaboration marks the first physical retail presence of Truly SMA and signals a promising beginning for a label that aims to resonate with women across the country.

The idea behind Truly SMA grew from a simple observation. As the number of working women in India continues to rise, their wardrobes are evolving with them. Samantha explains that the brand was born from the desire to elevate the everyday essentials that form the backbone of a modern woman’s wardrobe. “We noticed that there was a gap and a demand with the increase in the number of working women in India and what they need for their everyday,” she says.

Rather than chasing seasonal trends or dramatic runway moments, the brand is rooted in thoughtful design. Samantha describes its guiding philosophy as one centered on quality, functionality and understated style. “Our focus is on quality, functionality and design. We stay away from the trendy and really focus on quality.”

This shift toward practicality reflects Samantha’s own evolving relationship with fashion. As an actor, she is no stranger to elaborate styling and high glamour. Red carpets and film promotions often require dramatic looks and statement ensembles. Yet away from the cameras, her personal style has moved toward pieces that feel effortless and authentic. “Over time, in the demanding profession that I’m in, you find yourself reaching out not for statement pieces but for those pieces that make you feel confident, comfortable and yourself.”

That perspective lies at the heart of Truly SMA. Samantha believes fashion should support the rhythm of everyday life rather than interrupt it. “It’s not about fashion that transforms you. It’s about fashion that moves with you, through a work meeting, through dinner, through catching up with friends, even through an ordinary day.”

The creation of the collection was a collaborative effort. Samantha worked closely with a seasoned designer whose decades of experience helped shape the label’s approach to clothing for Indian women. She recalls how naturally the partnership developed. “Everything is collaborative. We work with an incredible designer who has more than two decades of experience. She really knows the Indian woman. In our first meeting there was an instant connection.”

When asked about her personal favourite from the collection, Samantha’s answer is refreshingly simple. She points to a basic shirt, elevated with subtle design details that give it character without compromising its versatility. “We have a great basic shirt with a little bit of our unique style to it. I think that’s my go to piece.”

Ultimately, the woman Samantha had in mind while shaping the brand is someone she believes represents the spirit of contemporary India. “I’m designing for the woman of India today,” she says. “The woman who wants it all and is not afraid to say she wants it.”

In many ways, the philosophy of Truly SMA mirrors Samantha’s own personal journey. When asked to describe herself, she reflects, “Being yourself, living a dream, balance and reinvention.”

Fashion, for her, has become less about transformation and more about authenticity. “Now I find myself reaching out to pieces that I feel comfortable in and can be myself in, not pieces that make me someone I’m not.”

With Truly SMA, Samantha hopes to extend that feeling to women everywhere, offering clothing that does not compete with who they are but quietly supports it. With her latest clothing line, Samantha aims to bring fashion back to the beauty of the everyday.