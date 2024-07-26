Ravi Jaipuria, Akshay Kumar Power Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) As Key Investors
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is delighted to announce substantial investments by Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, a renowned Indian billionaire businessman widely recognized for his impactful contributions to the food and beverage industry and Bollywood star and fashion icon Mr. Akshay Kumar, who is a versatile actor known for high-octane action films and rib-tickling comedic roles.
As the Chairman of RJ Corp, a diverse conglomerate comprising beverages, fast food, real estate, education, and healthcare, Mr. Jaipuria's expertise, strategic insight, and philanthropic vision will be of enormous value to FEF's mission to empower and elevate fashion entrepreneurs in India. The fashion Industry is a booming sector worth up to ₹125 billion in India intrigued Mr. Jaipuria’s interest thus sparking the partnership with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.
Mr. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is a style and fashion icon with business acumen who is keen to support emerging talent in the industry. Mr. Kumar has always been at the forefront of supporting innovative ventures and causes. His involvement with FEF is driven by a desire to give back to the community and foster the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs, thus supporting young entrepreneurs and the Make in India initiative.
Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, the Indian business magnate, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “I’m thrilled to collaborate with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. The fashion industry in India holds immense untapped potential, and I am confident that FEF offers an ideal platform to nurture and showcase this talent. Fashion, beyond its allure, is a formidable industry and 4.5 crore fashion enthusiasts in India are facing a lack of funds to kickstart their businesses. Having seen the transformative power of entrepreneurship across various sectors, I believe FEF is uniquely positioned to drive a new wave of innovation and investment within the Indian fashion landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to shape the future of fashion.”
Mr. Akshay Kumar, the award-winning actor, fashion icon, and investor, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “I'm incredibly excited to join forces with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. The fashion industry in India is brimming with untapped potential, and I believe FEF provides the perfect platform to nurture and showcase this talent. I have been closely associated with the fashion industry and strongly believe that given an opportunity, our fashion creators can rule on the global stage. Fashion, beyond the glitz and glamour, is a powerful force. Having witnessed the transformative power of entrepreneurship in other sectors, I believe FEF is well-positioned to unlock a new wave of innovation within the Indian fashion industry."
Mr. Vagish Pathak, Chairman & Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, expressed their excitement, saying, “Having Mr. Ravi Jaipuria and Mr. Akshay Kumar on board is a tremendous boost for the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem where fashion dreams can flourish into successful enterprises. With these two stalwarts joining us, we are poised to accelerate this mission and reach new heights. Mr. Jaipuria’s extensive experience in fostering entrepreneurship and Mr. Kumar’s passion for innovation align perfectly with our goals. With their support, we are confident that FEF will become the go-to platform for fashion entrepreneurs in India, providing them with the investment, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed.”