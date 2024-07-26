Ravi Jaipuria, Akshay Kumar Power Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) As Key Investors

As the Chairman of RJ Corp, a diverse conglomerate comprising beverages, fast food, real estate, education, and healthcare, Mr. Jaipuria's expertise, strategic insight, and philanthropic vision will be of enormous value to FEF's mission to empower and elevate fashion entrepreneurs in India. The fashion Industry is a booming sector worth up to ₹125 billion in India intrigued Mr. Jaipuria’s interest thus sparking the partnership with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.

Mr. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is a style and fashion icon with business acumen who is keen to support emerging talent in the industry. Mr. Kumar has always been at the forefront of supporting innovative ventures and causes. His involvement with FEF is driven by a desire to give back to the community and foster the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs, thus supporting young entrepreneurs and the Make in India initiative.

Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, the Indian business magnate, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “I’m thrilled to collaborate with the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund. The fashion industry in India holds immense untapped potential, and I am confident that FEF offers an ideal platform to nurture and showcase this talent. Fashion, beyond its allure, is a formidable industry and 4.5 crore fashion enthusiasts in India are facing a lack of funds to kickstart their businesses. Having seen the transformative power of entrepreneurship across various sectors, I believe FEF is uniquely positioned to drive a new wave of innovation and investment within the Indian fashion landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to shape the future of fashion.”