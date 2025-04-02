Rakul Preet Bats For Redefining Beauty Standards

Rakul Preet Singh shared how she's often seen wearing the same jeans or casual homewear, and doesn't believe in always chasing the 'perfect image.'

Rakul Preet Singh, a prominent actress in the Indian film industry, has always been vocal about the unrealistic beauty standards prevalent in society. In a world where perfection is often glorified, she has always encouraged embracing authenticity over a curated image. According to her, there's no need to live up to the perceived notion of beauty that is constantly showcased in the media.



"I don't think we need to show a perfect image of perceived beauty standards every time. We are all normal. I have been spotted with oil in my hair thousands of times, or I am wearing the same slippers, or I am wearing the same house shorts or the same jeans. My mom calls me and tells me, 'To throw these jeans away. She have been looking at them for 5 days and 5 times.' Because I feel it's normal," says Rakul, highlighting the importance of staying true to oneself and finding beauty in real-life moments.



The actress further emphasizes how society's obsession with perfection has led to damaging perceptions of self-worth. "Today, everyone thinks that they are not good-looking enough. And that's wrong. What standards are we setting for our younger generations? We are confusing them. They will think that their reality is social media," Rakul adds.



Rakul's message is clear, We need to stop idolizing false perfection and embrace our true selves. She encourages everyone, especially the youth, to redefine beauty on their own terms and not let filtered images dictate their sense of identity. It's time to be real, not perfect.



Having shined through her role in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Rakul continues to make an impact with her upcoming projects, including Ameeri and De De Pyaar De 2. Her versatility and authenticity on screen reflect the same values she promotes in real life, making her a true role model for embracing one's individuality.

