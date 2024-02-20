Phthalates – Lurking danger in everyday products

Practically everything that people come in contact with in their day-to-day lives, from detergents to furniture, clothing to footwear, shampoos and soaps to nail polish and hairspray, and even food products, has synthetic chemicals called phthalates. Researchers say it could be the culprit behind premature births across the world.





Endocrine disruptors: A ticking time bomb?



Dr Manjula Anagani, Obstetrics and Gynaecology & Infertility Specialist, says products with this chemical release dioxins, which in turn release endocrine-disrupting chemicals that cause an increased incidence of infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, PCOS, endometriosis, and even endometrial cancers, along with pregnancy issues like premature delivery and complications for neonates. “Endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are exogenous compounds known to interfere with the action of hormones and affect endocrine pathways, including the ones involved in the development and function of both male and female reproductive systems,” she explains. What many don’t know is that EDCs are found in a wide range of compounds, such as pesticides, bisphenol A, phthalates and parabens, that are present in the environment and in several daily-use products. “Phthalates are plasticisers that are commonly used in a variety of consumer products, including cosmetics, toys, medical tubing, and catheters,” says Dr Manjula.

Compound problems



These compounds include diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP), benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP), and di-isononyl phthalate (DINP). DEHP and DBP are the most widely used. They are found in floor cleaning products, food packaging and soft medical tools. Low-molecular-weight phthalates, such as DEP, DnBP, and BBzP, are used as solvents and fixatives in cosmetics and personal care products. Currently, DEP is not included among the compounds under restriction or authorization regulations in Europe because data on humans is still considered limited.

“Emerging evidence emphasises the need for greater attention to identify its possible involvement in reproductive health diseases,” Dr Manjula says.



Multiple routes



The routes of phthalate exposure can be multiple — inhalation, dermal absorption, as well as ingestion.

Every day, say experts, people are exposed to more than one phthalate from the products they use. In 2020, there were 3.2 billion premature births in India alone.

Globally, approximately 8.4 million metric tonnes of phthalates and other plasticizers are consumed every year. Urine excretion is the main elimination route. Women of reproductive age seem to be more exposed to phthalates than men. “This is due to the greater use of cosmetics and personal care products.” On its impact on reproductive health, “Phthalates can penetrate the placental-foetus barrier and enter the foetal circulation, affecting the unborn foetus. It interferes with the pregnancy hormones and causes preterm delivery along with its associated complications,” she explains.

Phthalates, placenta and pre-term births

Dr. Vasundara Cheepurupalli, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Cosmetic Gynaecologist, and Obstetrician, KIMS Cuddles, feels preterm birth is one of the most poorly understood and intractable challenges in maternal-child health. Elaborating, she says, “The placenta is the principal modulator of nutrient supply to the growing embryo during gestation. This period is tightly regulated to result in normal foetal organ structure and body formation. Phthalates contribute to intrauterine inflammation that can disrupt the placenta and set the steps of preterm labour in motion.”

Preventable issue

Phthalate exposure may be preventable with behavioural modification. “Eating home-cooked, avoiding processed food, and selecting fragrance-free products or having food labelled as ‘phthalate-free’ are some ways pregnant women can reduce their exposure to the chemical.”

There are additional steps to reduce exposure to phthalates and other chemicals in food and food packaging products too. Dr Vasundhara says our plastic footprint can be reduced by using stainless steel and glass containers whenever possible. “Avoid microwaving food or beverages in plastic, including infant formula and pumped human milk, and don’t put plastic in the dishwasher because the heat can cause chemicals to leach out,” she advises.