Pack a power punch with oversized blazers

Oversized blazers are back and making waves in the fashion world, from international runways to Bollywood’s leading ladies. They're popping up as a wardrobe essential among fashion-forward starlets this season. While actresses like Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, and Kareena Kapoor Khan redefine chic with their versatile blazer looks, Hollywood divas like Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman wear jackets as unmistakable power statements on red carpet appearances. What was once considered a masculine silhouette has transformed into an emblem of modern femininity, as showbiz queens are pairing them with miniskirts, matching pants, and dresses for various public events.



For FW 2024, colours like soft pastels like lilac, and blush pink, and earthy neutrals like camel, olive, and classic monochromes are currently selling like hotcakes. Divya Aggarwal, Creative Director of Kazo, highlights the versatility of oversized blazers and adds, “They’re a fantastic blend of comfort and style, giving off a cool, relaxed vibe without sacrificing sophistication. The cropped oversized blazers are particularly trendy right now, as they create a flattering silhouette by balancing out proportions.” She encourages opting for oversized blazers that maintain a bit of structure and advises looking for bold colours like black, pink, beige, and green to dominate this season. To style it for dressy occasions, she recommends a vibrant cropped blazer paired with high-waisted wide-leg trousers to offer a chic, polished look. Alternatively, for those seeking to mix structure with playfulness, the expert recommends layering an oversized blazer over a sleek bodycon dress, finishing the look with minimalist jewellery and a statement handbag.





Bollywood’s haute favorite

Bollywood’s leading ladies have embraced this silhouette, showcasing its potential to blend playful energy with serious style. From monochrome power suits to vibrant, street-ready looks, oversized blazers are set to remain a key wardrobe staple, not only for their bold presence but for their ability to elevate any ensemble into a powerful fashion statement.

Experimenting with textures like leather and corduroy in the jacket as elbow and pocket details can add a layer of depth and dimension for those who like to stand out like top models and actresses. Sonalika Seth, Co-founder of Dennison Fashion India, speaks about the oversized blazer’s effortless appeal. She mentions, “The key to mastering this trend lies in balance. Pair an oversized blazer with form-fitting pieces such as tailored trousers or bodycon dresses to maintain a sharp, elegant profile. Pair an oversized, brightly coloured blazer (think neon or hot pink) with a bralette, bike shorts, and chunky sneakers for a fun street style. Or, an oversized blazer with bold prints (like checks or abstract florals) over a contrasting printed mini skirt or pants could make for a runway-ready outfit.” For a bold statement, she proposes to invest in a monochrome power suit in striking colours such as emerald green or cobalt blue and wear it with high heels and a sleek ponytail to make a stunning statement.

As oversized blazers continue to dominate fashion conversations, the sophisticated trend exemplifies the mélange of comfort, elegance, and power. From effortlessly shifting from high-fashion looks to street-ready ensembles with powerful jackets and blazers, designer Jenjum Gadi captures the revival perfectly. Speaking about the trend, he points out, “Oversized trends have always been around, but they are more noticeable now due to Bollywood actors embracing them. The easiest way to get this look right is to stick to monochrome colors and pay close attention to the fit. Go for rich and bold-coloured oversized blazers for a fun choice, and mix a classic oversized blazer with sportswear to add an interesting twist to the look.” Gadi advises pairing an oversized blazer with more fitted pieces underneath to balance out the volume.Power dressing in style:The standout look for Fall/Winter 2024 includes pairing an oversized Ikat blazer with a minimalist skirt or tailored shorts. The juxtaposition of these pieces offers a fashion-forward aesthetic, combining comfort and luxury. Designer Richa Maheshwari, founder of fashion label Boito, highlights that oversized blazers are more than just a trend — they represent the intersection of comfort and self-expression. She says, “This season, it’s all about standing out with authenticity and making an unforgettable mark. Oversized blazers bring a rawness to fashion—a statement piece that doesn’t just fit into trends but tells a story.” Maheshwari suggests pairing oversized blazers with fitted bottoms to create a balanced silhouette, and she favors double-breasted styles with exaggerated lapels that evoke a sense of retro-meets-modern chic.Versatility and flair: