Nita Ambani Brings the Bling in Hyderabadi Haute Couture

In the world of Ambanis, there is no question of excess glamour or grandiosity. And once again Nita Ambani, the queen of Indian fashion has shown that she is still on top of her game.

Dressed in a show-stopping antique gold ensemble designed by the one and only Manish Malhotra, Nita Ambani paid homage to the exquisite Hyderabadi khada dupatta tradition. As the ace designer himself gushed, "Beautiful and graceful #MrsNitaAmbani STUNNING in an Antique Gold Ensemble Inspired by the Classic Hyderabadi kurta worn with the Khada dupatta ( double drape) ..Antique zari and timeless zardosi Embroidery and an intricate silver gold Chatai technique border by specialised artisans."

Not only is Nita Ambani’s latest sartorial masterpiece a visual treat but it is also a clear manifestation of India’s rich textile heritage. The Hyderabadi Khada dupatta, famous for its gleaming gold threads and complex motifs, best represents the exceptional skills of artisans in the city. And Nita Ambani, India’s foremost promoter of local handicrafts, has stylishly woven this age-long custom into her outfit making it the talk of the town.

However, this isn’t just any ordinary outfit; it is an artwork that seamlessly blends modern elegance with timeless Hyderabadi charm. The antique golden colour, elaborate chatai pattern border as well as shinning zari and zardosi embroidery all combine to make her look like a queen. Besides carrying herself with such effortless grace and poise, she carries out all these things quite comfortably – she is truly the Indian dressing style royal family personified. The intricate silver-gold chatai technique border adds depth to the ensemble made by speciality weavers. This technique where golden and silver threads are intricately intertwined displays unmatched Hyderabadi expertise in weaving.

Heavy earrings, hand ornaments called haath phool, and forehead jewellery called a maang teeka were some of the accessories Nita Ambani added to her ensemble to enhance its overall grandeur. Mickey Contractor did a perfect job of highlighting her innate beauty with delicate yet effective touches of makeup. Ritika Hairstylist's exquisite hairstyle matched the traditional outfit. Photographers Jatin Kampani and Manish Malhotra expertly caught the stunning pictures of Mrs Ambani, highlighting her poise and grace as well as the fine details of the attire.

A needed conversation on the appreciation and preservation of traditional Indian handicrafts has been ignited by the social media frenzy around Nita Ambani’s very captivating look. She not only donned this stunning piece but also reflected her taste for fashion as well as highlighting Hyderabadi textiles’ cultural identity.

However, others of us just dream of fitting in such a royal set-up; Nita Ambani’s fashion choice once again places her above all others. This regal attire she is wearing indicates that she is a woman of style who wants everyone to understand how much there is to be celebrated and preserved about India’s multi-cultural textile traditions. In embracing such timeless Hyderabadi craftsmanship, she has enhanced global visibility for these unique skills and the deep cultural legacies they represent.