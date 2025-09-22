Navratri 2025: Fashion That Lets You Dance in Comfort and Style

Navratri 2025 is bringing a fresh beat to festive wardrobes, with fashion that prioritises comfort without compromising on style. This season, women are embracing athleisure-inspired ensembles, while men are experimenting with versatile casual-meets-formal combinations.

Athleisure, once confined to gyms or weekend lounging, is now a key trend for women during garba nights. Jogger-style bottoms paired with mirror-work tops, festive hoodies accented with jewellery, and breezy co-ords are replacing heavy lehengas, allowing dancers to move freely throughout the nine nights. Ipshita Das, founder of DizzyDuck, says, “Women really want to have outfits that they dance in for Navratri comfortably, while still feeling festive and sparkling.”

Men’s fashion is also evolving beyond traditional kurtas. This year, tuxedo pants with embroidered kurtas, blazers over vibrant shirts, or denim with festive jackets are helping men create smart, adaptable looks suitable for both office pujas and dandiya nights. Nitin Jain, founder of IVYN, notes, “Modern men are heading toward effortless styling; they would rather not maintain separate wardrobes for work, weekends and festivities.”

With this blend of sparkle, style, and comfort, Navratri 2025 showcases individuality and tradition in equal measure, making it easier than ever for everyone to enjoy all nine nights of garba and celebration.