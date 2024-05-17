Top
Home » Lifestyle » Fashion and Beauty

Masoom Minawala Stuns in Victoria Beckham Creation at Cannes

Fashion and Beauty
DC Correspondent
17 May 2024 9:12 AM GMT
Masoom Minawala Stuns in Victoria Beckham Creation at Cannes
x
Masoom Minawala at Cannes Film Festival (Photo By: Arrangement)

For her 5th year at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, Global Influencer, Entrepreneur and Investor and Author, Masoom Minawala donned a green gown by International designer Victoria Beckham which is seamed along the hips and gathered with a ring at the front to create the illusion of an hourglass shape. Made from slinky stretch-satin jersey for a body-hugging fit, it has lightly padded shoulders and a skin-baring open back.



The second time Mom to be paired the outfit with a Bvlgari bag and stunning beaded necklace by Lion Jewellers.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Deccan Chronicle Masoom Minawala Cannes Film Festival designer Victoria Beckham Bvlgari bag 
France 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick