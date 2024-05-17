Masoom Minawala Stuns in Victoria Beckham Creation at Cannes

For her 5th year at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, Global Influencer, Entrepreneur and Investor and Author, Masoom Minawala donned a green gown by International designer Victoria Beckham which is seamed along the hips and gathered with a ring at the front to create the illusion of an hourglass shape. Made from slinky stretch-satin jersey for a body-hugging fit, it has lightly padded shoulders and a skin-baring open back.









The second time Mom to be paired the outfit with a Bvlgari bag and stunning beaded necklace by Lion Jewellers.











