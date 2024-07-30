Masculine elegance

From intricate broaches pinned to their tailored jackets to vibrant pocket squares peeking out of their breast pockets, at the Ambani wedding, we saw an array of stylish men who were part of the illustrious guest list, donning stunning accessories that commanded attention. Similarly, at Wimbledon 2024, we couldn’t help but notice guests like Sachin Tendulkar, Roger Federer, and Pierce Brosnan, who managed to infuse their attire with personal flair demonstrating that even the most classic of dress codes could be adapted to reflect individual style.

This year, there’s a noticeable trend of exuberance added with a dash of individuality for men’s fashion. The demand for men’s accessories is at an all-time high, believes Jeetinder Sandhu, founder and designer of accessories label Jeetinder Sandhu. He explains, “I feel that people are at a stage of realising the potential of investing in good and unique accessories. We are seeing more and more men experiment with their style and in their way with accessories. I am noticing a lot of men carrying handbags as an accessory not only because we are carrying more things now as compared to before, but also for the comfort, convenience, and style factor. Also, accessories are more fluid and androgynous as compared to conventional clothing. It is easier for a bag to be swapped for either of the genders and carried off in an effortless and chic way and we are observing a lot more men doing that now.”

Be-dazzled:

For the less dare-some, a small and simple accessory such as a brooch or a pocket square can have a very strong impact and say volumes about your style while being minimal at the same time. Brooch, Kalangi, and pendant are some examples of striking pieces and all can be worn as multipurpose jewellery as well, remarks designer Vasundhra Raj. She says, “For men’s formal evening wear, one can invest in a diamond-studded or classic gold brooch, or opt for a sleek gold bracelet or a subtle diamond-accented piece to stand out at weddings or high-profile events. Custom jewellery for men can be more expensive compared to standard pieces, but the overall cost depends on various factors such as design complexity, materials used, and the reputation of the jeweller. Just like the long necklace styled for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, we designed a similar necklace piece for ace director Atlee Kumar for the Ambani wedding, and it was praised for its unique design.”





Citing the Ambani wedding where men wore ostentatious and exuberant jewels as very unique accessories like bejewelled buttons, chokers, kalgis, Jeetinder points out, "It's not possible for everyone to buy custom accessories, but for the mere mortals a good substitute could be a classic wrist stack of layered bracelets from classic high-end brands like Dior, Tiffani, Cartier and mixing it with some more cool and trendy high-end brands like Ambush, APC. Even playing with large and loud rings is a very popular choice lately. Stars like Harry Styles and Paul Mescal can be your inspiration. For us as Indian shoppers and fashionistas, there is an amazing plethora of stones and jewels available in traditional and contemporary designs and the key is to find a nice balance of the two when wearing it to look cool and individualistic."

A good pair of sunglasses is the quickest way to dress up any kind of formal outfit. When you want to add a casual and fun element to a well-tailored suit, go with bolder silhouettes and some stand-out elements. As opposed to moments where you want to keep it a little more classy, a pair of sunglasses with classic shapes and elegant craftsmanship can never go wrong, recommends Sarvash Kalra, director of Dayal Opticals. He mentions, “In the Indian fashion landscape, I’m seeing a subtle shift from acetate to metal-rimmed and rimless glasses. A lot of Bollywood’s A-lister celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have been wearing these styles more frequently. I think we’re transitioning out of the maximalist, blocky aesthetic that has been popular since 2020, into a more understated and classic design. It’s a very enduring style that keeps resurging every other cycle but I think we can expect it to take the front seat in a while. I like experimenting with tints and shapes when I think the outfit is lacking a bit of a stand-out element. I’d recommend iconic eyewear brands like John Dalia, Sato, and Leimann for some very classy styles. We have a very vast curation of eyewear that comes from various couture houses which provide incredibly beautiful and bespoke pieces.”

