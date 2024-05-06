Malaika makes heads turn

Malaika Arora set the ramp ablaze in her ivory lehenga as she turned show-stopper for Archana Kochhar’s latest collection.

The actress, who always looks fit as a fiddle, said, “Walking the ramp always feels like a fitness routine to me, as I enjoy it to the utmost. This time it was doubly delightful, as I was walking the ramp in sync with Raghav Sachar’s live music. It gave me great vibes to walk in step to my favourite song.”

Talking of the importance of music, she said, “It becomes very difficult for us to walk the ramp if the music is not up to the mark. Music and ramp walks go hand-in-hand at fashion shows. I think chorographers invest a lot of time to make the best music so that the atmosphere is right.”

The actress, is herself a fan of Indian wear. “Indian wear is so beautiful; you can wear it on any and all occasions,” she enthused.



