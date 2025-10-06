Malaika Arora Walks For Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna At The Deccan Derby 2025 Presented By Race2Win Foundation

The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation, was held at the prestigious Hyderabad Race Club, bringing together the thrill of horse racing and the allure of haute couture. Hosted by Mr. Y. Gopi Rao, Founder of the Race2Win Foundation, the evening featured a spectacular fashion showcase by celebrated designer duo Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.

Commanding the spotlight, Malaika Arora graced the ramp as the showstopper, exuding elegance and glamour in a stunning creation from the designers’ collection titled “Fashion in its Purest Form.” The event witnessed an impressive turnout of distinguished guests and celebrities, including Mr. R. Surender Reddy, Chairman of Hyderabad Race Club, Karuna Gopal, IAS Jayesh Ranjan, Regina Cassandra, Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal, Ekta Rathod, Lekha Prajapathi, Avantika Mishra, Srinath Maganti, Viraj Ashwin, and Parupalli Kashyap.

Conceptualized as a private showcase, the evening celebrated elegance, culture, and the timeless spirit of the Derby, while reinforcing the Race2Win Foundation’s commitment to compassion-led social impact through equine welfare, early education, and community development.

“The Deccan Derby 2025 was truly a spectacular success, and I’m grateful to everyone who joined us to make it such a memorable evening. With Malaika Arora as our stunning showstopper and the incredible showcase by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, we were able to celebrate racing, fashion, and philanthropy in a way that resonated with all. This event not only highlighted the grandeur of the Derby but also strengthened Race2Win Foundation’s mission,” said Y. Gopi Rao, Founder, Race2Win Foundation.

Sharing her excitement, Malaika Arora said,

“I had such a fabulous time being part of the Deccan Derby 2025! It was an evening filled with amazing energy, lovely people, and the perfect mix of fashion and racing. I absolutely loved wearing Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s stunning creation — the perfect blend of elegance and glamour. What makes it truly special is the incredible work the Race2Win Foundation is doing, supporting causes that really matter.”

The event concluded with the grand presentation of the designers’ latest collection, marking yet another milestone in Hyderabad’s cultural calendar. It was a night where racing, fashion, and philanthropy came together in perfect harmony.