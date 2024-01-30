Make room for Mafia Chic

From voluminous velvet gowns paired with sparkling diamonds and gemstones to fitted three-piece pinstripe suits layered with fine Merino wool overcoats, it’s time to call upon your inner boss lady and begin fashion domination in style.



Not just in fashion, the popularity of this social media trend has managed to get attention from the OGs like The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, who wrote on his Instagram post, “I hear the ‘mob wife aesthetic’ is making a comeback.”The ‘mob wife dressing aesthetic’ is mainly inspired by the glamorous and flamboyant fashion choices portrayed in the media about mafia families. “It’s a high-contrast, unapologetically luxurious look that exudes confidence and a touch of danger,” highlights designer Renesa Rastogi of the label RCKC Aurum. She says, “This aesthetic is all about making a statement, so don’t be afraid to go big with bold silhouettes, dramatic makeup, and chunky jewellery. Pair a figure-hugging dress with an oversized fur coat or a cropped top with high-waist pants. Think Carmela Soprano sipping espresso in a rich emerald green dress or Karen Hill commanding attention in a velvety burgundy number. Jewel tones like these scream power and sophistication, perfect for the woman who knows her worth. Nothing says ‘mob wife chic’ like the classic pairing of black and gold. Think little black dresses adorned with chunky gold jewellery, or a sharp black pantsuit with gold button detailing.”Mob wives are depicted as strong, independent women navigating a dangerous world with poise and confidence. Embracing their style can empower women to embody that confidence. According to Sheena Agarwal, director of Agashe multi-designer store, “The mafia or mob wife aesthetic is all about attitude; it’s a take on power dressing. Some of the most powerful women I have seen love to dress sharp and they make a stylish statement wherever they go. I can picture layered outfits, leather shoes, big bold gold jewellery, well-tailored pantsuits or even a crisp sari for Indian women to interpret this look. I feel this trend is a great way to express your love for all things stylish without worrying about current trends.”The popularity of this trend can be attributed to nostalgia for vintage glamour. The mob wife aesthetic taps into this trend, offering a modern twist on classic styles. Designer Aditi Swain, founder of the label De Chevalerie en Rouge, mentions, “The trend indicates a strong love for vintage heirlooms paired with modern risqué styles. I can think of outfits in velvet and silk, figure-hugging dresses, adorned with sequins and lace to showcase the high-flying lifestyle associated with these powerful women. Go for dark, rich colours like deep burgundy, emerald green, and midnight black to create an air of mystery. Incorporate accessories such as oversized sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and long gloves to maintain an element of secrecy while exuding an air of undeniable sophistication.”Tailoring is key to achieving the perfect mob wife chic look. Invest in impeccably tailored blazers, high-waisted trousers, and pencil skirts that accentuate your silhouette. A well-fitted suit with structured shoulders and a cinched waist will undoubtedly elevate your style, paying homage to the polished aesthetic of mob wives who navigated both the boardroom and the social scene with equal finesse, remarks stylist Nidhi S. She says, “If you look at Indian celebrities, who are slaying this look currently then Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha come to my mind. A floor-length gown with a daring thigh-high slit or animal print blouse with tight pants and high boots is a great idea to own the room. Fur stoles or collars add an extra layer of decadence to your ensemble. A bold, structured handbag adds sophistication. Pair it with strappy heels or pointed-toe stilettos for a confident, powerful look.”