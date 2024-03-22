We believe in the power of word-of-mouth to drive brand growth: Nicklas von Bueren

In an exclusive interview, Lotus Arts de Vivre shares insights into its journey into the Indian market and the strategic approach towards catering to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers. With a rich history of craftsmanship and a commitment to sustainability, Nicklas von Bueren, CEO of the renowned luxury brand discusses its expansion plans, product offerings, and the unique allure of India as a thriving market for its exquisite creations.

Excerpts...

Could you share Lotus Arts de Vivre’s journey into the Indian market?

Our connection with India spans many years, with frequent visits for both business and personal reasons. We established our initial presence around 25 years ago with our first shop in Delhi at the Oberoi, venturing into the luxury market early on. Since then, we have integrated Indian craftsmanship into our designs, collaborating with local artisans for techniques like bidri work and pearl stringing in Hyderabad. We have recently expanded with a shop in Mumbai and a smaller presence in Delhi, alongside participating in exhibitions and shows like the Sufi festival in Jodhpur. This engagement reflects our commitment to both production and sales in India, a market we deeply appreciate and enjoy being a part of.

How do you tailor your offerings to suit the preferences of Indian consumers?

Our product range includes jewelry and home décor, with a focus on unique, sculptural pieces. In India, our home décor items have been particularly well-received, given the country's tradition of gifting during weddings and festivals. We offer a diverse range of designs, incorporating elements that resonate with Indian aesthetics. Additionally, we actively engage with the community, fostering relationships and integrating local imagery into our designs, thus enhancing our brand's appeal to Indian consumers.

Hyderabad is your latest showcase location. Why this city specifically?

We are always seeking opportunities to expand our reach, and Hyderabad, with its rich history and growing economy, presented itself as an ideal choice. Our strategy involves tapping into emerging markets while maintaining a presence in established ones like Mumbai and Delhi. Furthermore, our current collection, themed around the Year of the Dragon, aligns well with the cultural significance of dragons globally, including in India.

Why is India an important market for Lotus Arts de Vivre?

India's cultural heritage and appreciation for art and opulence make it a natural fit for our brand. Our designs, which often combine diverse materials and techniques, resonate with consumers who understand and value craftsmanship. Moreover, the emphasis on gifting and celebrations in Indian culture provides ample opportunities for our unique, luxury products to thrive.

What are the hot favourites in India?

Single, sculptural pieces are our best-sellers in India, favored for their uniqueness and suitability for interior décor and gifting. With over 30 years of presence in Asia, including India, our brand enjoys recognition, particularly in social settings like weddings. This recognition is vital in luxury gifting cultures like India's. Our ability to offer distinctive, luxury products in both jewelry and home décor further solidifies our appeal to Indian consumers, highlighting the importance of brand presence and reputation in the market.

Could you shed light on the challenges of expanding into international markets?

Expanding into new markets comes with its share of challenges, including navigating competition, understanding local preferences, and ensuring efficient operations. However, with a dedicated team and a long-term commitment to the Indian market, we have been able to overcome these obstacles. We believe in the power of word-of-mouth and personal interactions to establish our brand presence and drive growth.