 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Fashion and Beauty

Karisma Kapoor Stuns in Yellow Saree, Sets Festive Fashion Goals this Navratri

Fashion and Beauty
DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 7:54 PM IST

The Bollywood icon radiated elegance in a traditional yellow saree with golden accessories, leaving fans mesmerised and inspiring festive fashion across social media

Karisma Kapoor Stuns in Yellow Saree, Sets Festive Fashion Goals this Navratri
x
Karisma Kapoor wowed fans in a vibrant yellow saree at a jewellery brand event, blending timeless charm with modern festive style.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turned heads in a vibrant yellow saree, accessorised with a golden potli and styled with a sleek, tight bun, as she celebrated the Navratri season. Staying true to the festival’s traditional colour code, the actress radiated elegance and left fans mesmerised by her timeless charm.

Social media was abuzz with admiration, with netizens praising Karisma’s graceful look and calling her a vision of festive sophistication. A style icon since the 1990s, Karisma has consistently set trends—from her iconic on-screen outfits to redefining red-carpet fashion—and continues to inspire with her evergreen beauty and sartorial choices.

The actress was spotted at a promotional event for a jewellery brand. Despite her busy schedule, which includes brand endorsements, public appearances, and reality show commitments, Karisma manages to effortlessly blend style with professionalism. Her recent special appearance on a popular reality show further underscores her dedication to work while staying at the forefront of fashion.

This Navratri, Karisma Kapoor proves once again why she remains a beacon of festive elegance, offering major fashion inspiration to fans across generations.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karishma kapoor fashion festive season 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X