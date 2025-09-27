Karisma Kapoor Stuns in Yellow Saree, Sets Festive Fashion Goals this Navratri

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor turned heads in a vibrant yellow saree, accessorised with a golden potli and styled with a sleek, tight bun, as she celebrated the Navratri season. Staying true to the festival’s traditional colour code, the actress radiated elegance and left fans mesmerised by her timeless charm.

Social media was abuzz with admiration, with netizens praising Karisma’s graceful look and calling her a vision of festive sophistication. A style icon since the 1990s, Karisma has consistently set trends—from her iconic on-screen outfits to redefining red-carpet fashion—and continues to inspire with her evergreen beauty and sartorial choices.

The actress was spotted at a promotional event for a jewellery brand. Despite her busy schedule, which includes brand endorsements, public appearances, and reality show commitments, Karisma manages to effortlessly blend style with professionalism. Her recent special appearance on a popular reality show further underscores her dedication to work while staying at the forefront of fashion.

This Navratri, Karisma Kapoor proves once again why she remains a beacon of festive elegance, offering major fashion inspiration to fans across generations.