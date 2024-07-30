JLo Steals the Spotlight: The Ultimate Birthday Belle in a Bridgerton Fantasy!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in style, throwing a lavish Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons. The singer, actress and producer looked every bit the Regency-era belle in a custom corset and skirt designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra.





The Netflix series Bridgerton, set in early 19th century London, has captivated audiences with its sumptuous costumes and sets. The show's fashion, inspired by the Regency era (1811-1820), features high waisted gowns with empire silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and opulent accessories. Designers like Malhotra have taken cues from this period, reinterpreting the looks for modern-day celebrations.

For Lopez's birthday bash, Malhotra created a show-stopping ensemble, intricately hand-crafted attire by 40 artisans that paid homage to Bridgerton's aesthetic. The corset top featured delicate floral embroidery in shades of pink, gold and ivory, while the voluminous skirt cascaded in layers of tulle and organza. The look was finished with a pearl and crystal headpiece that complemented Lopez's intricate updo by hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

Nail artist Elle Gerstein also got in on the Bridgerton-inspired action, creating a dreamy mother-of-pearl manicure for the birthday girl. Using CND products, Gerstein achieved a glittery, shimmery effect with a touch of whimsy. The look was completed with elegant gold chrome nail art and a moisturizing jojoba oil treatment.

Lopez shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, posting a video montage set to the Bridgerton version of "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Afrojack. The clip showed the star posing in her custom Malhotra creation, as well as scenes of the lavish party, complete with a string quartet and costumed guests.

While the party was a lavish affair, reports suggest that Lopez's husband Ben Affleck was not in attendance. The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, have been spending time apart this summer, with Affleck remaining on the West Coast while Lopez enjoys the Hamptons.

Despite the rumors of marital troubles, Lopez seemed to have a wonderful time celebrating her birthday with family and friends. The Bridgerton-themed party was a fitting tribute to the actress's timeless style and enduring star power. As she enters her 55th year, Lopez continues to shine as a true icon of the entertainment industry.