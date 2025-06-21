Jelly Treats For Your Sole

As the monsoons have hit us and our wardrobes, celebs don’t fail to give us fashion inspiration even when it rains. They make you feel intense FOMO with their sometimes glitter slip – Ons or straight-out black slides. Yes, footwear is the new game, and what better way to test them out than the monsoons?

They’re squishy. They’re sparkly. They make you feel like you’re five again — and they’re back. Jelly shoes, those plastic, pastel and they are having a high-fashion moment from airport looks to gym looks. Celebs are slipping into jelly flats, unapologetically pairing them with denim-on-denim fits.

The Comeback:

Blame it on Barbiecore or just the collective craving for comfort, but jelly flats are back in business—— and not just in the run to the grocery store. They’re popping up in fashion editorials, influencer wardrobes, and even music videos.

“I think it’s nostalgia. Jellies take us back to a carefree time — plus they’re waterproof, comfy, and now available in grown-up versions with edgy embellishments,” says celebrity stylist Devika Ahuja.

Indian celebs have been quick to hop on the jelly train. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Amir Khan, Salman Khan, Malika Arora, and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted pairing mint green gym shorts with a breezy white crop top along with pink flip flops, making them look effortlessly luxe. Alaya F styled her white sandals with a monochrome co-ord and gold hoops.

In South India, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, and Rashmika Mandanna gave her fans a surprise when she landed in a red crop top, jeans and black sandals.

Ugly-Cute Is the Vibe:

The “ugly-cute” aesthetic has taken over everything from Crocs to chunky loafers— jelly shoes have always been polarising. Are they ugly? Are they cute? The answer is: both. And that’s precisely the charm. Jelly flats just fit the brief — especially now that they're available in metallic finishes, embellished straps, and designer collabs. “They’re a conversation starter. People always ask where I got them. It’s like your feet are wearing glittery candy,” says Reena Mendonza, a fashion stylist.

While international celebs like Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid have flaunted their jellies with sock combos (controversial but kind of fab), Indian stylists suggest keeping it simple. Pinterest searches for jelly shoes have risen by 31% in the U.S. and 28% in the U.K. compared to the previous year.

“Go sockless. Jellies can trap sweat. Opt for powder inside or wear them during cooler monsoon evenings,” advises stylist Tanya Agarwal. The post-pandemic fashion world is all about comfort without sacrificing style, and jelly flats deliver both. Waterproof and easy to clean, they’re perfect for monsoon weather that can turn your usual shoes into soggy disasters. But beyond functionality, they bring a playful, nostalgic charm that makes dressing up exciting again.

Comfort Meets Quirk:

Styling jelly flats is a breeze. They work beautifully with denim, dresses, and even sarees or kurtas when you want to add a fun twist. For the monsoon, they’re your best friends, letting you splash through puddles without worrying about ruining your shoes. Just slip them on, sprinkle some foot powder, and you’re ready to make a splash.

Google Trends indicates a significant spike in interest in jelly footwear. The search term “Jelly Flip Flops” reached its peak popularity in May 2025, scoring a perfect 100, up from 92 in April. Similarly, “Women’s Jelly Sandals” saw a notable increase, peaking at 33 in May 2025.

So, are jelly flats the ultimate fashion statement? Maybe not in the classic sense. But their bold, unapologetic return says a lot about today’s style: fun, fearless, and fiercely comfy. This monsoon, ditch the boring shoes and give those jelly flats a chance. Your feet—and your FOMO—will thank you.