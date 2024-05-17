Iti Acharya to attend 77th Cannes Film Festival for 3rd consecutive year

Mumbai: After two successful years at the Cannes Film Festival, Iti Acharya, the renowned Indian actor and producer, is set to make her mark at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third consecutive year. With a repertoire of roles in South Indian cinema and beyond, Acharya has carved a niche in the industry while expanding it to international cinema with her Hollywood debut album ‘Love Her Too Much.’



Iti will grace the prestigious red carpet at the French Riviera for various national and international movies between 18th-25th May 2024, with her dramatic flair of glam and glitters.

(Photo By: Arrangement)

Expressing her enthusiasm about attending Cannes, Iti Acharya shares, "It’s always wonderful to represent my country, industry, and culture at such a prestigious global platform. This year will be my third year in a row attending the Cannes Film Festival and I’m super excited to be there! The adrenaline, the butterflies, and the nervousness are still there just like every year. I’m looking forward to supporting not just Indian but international cinema."

