Ibrahim Ali Khan, the Newest Face of WROGN

Bollywood star Ibrahim Ali Khan unveiled the latest Wrogn flagship store in Himayatnagar as the brand's new ambassador this Saturday.

Wrogn is one of the largest fashion brands in India, and since its inception in 2014, it has gained popularity across the country, especially amongst Indian youth. The brand's non-conformist philosophy of "don't follow the herd, question everything" has resonated with a wide range of people, including Ibrahim Ali Khan.

When asked why he chose Wrogn at the flagship store's launch, Ibrahim said, "Joining Wrogn feels natural because it's all about being yourself – real, raw, and unapologetic. That's how I see style, and that's how I live too." Wrogn is bold, daring, unique, and youthful – just like Ibrahim himself.

"I'm really excited to be part of this journey and see where we can take it together," the star chirped.

But what stood out to the Wrogn team the most was Ibrahim's authenticity. "There's something very genuine about him. He is real and authentic," stated Wrogn co-founder Anjana Reddy. "Ibrahim personifies India's youth today; what you see is what you get, and that's what Wrogn has been. Right from the first meeting, he reflected everything Wrogn stands for – effortless, charismatic, and quirky." The Bollywood star was the natural choice for the brand, aligning seamlessly with their ethos.

Along with the flagship store, Ibrahim also unveiled Wrogn's latest winter wear collection along with 'Wrogn Cocktails', the brand's new footwear line, marking their entry into footwear apparel. To celebrate the arrival of their new ambassador, Wrogn will be launching a digital-first campaign titled "Wrogn. But Real."

During the event, co-founder Vikram Reddy revealed that Wrogn would be releasing a perfume and a backpack collection later this month as well.

Wrogn is one of the leading fashion brands in India – maintaining 50+ exclusive stores and 200+ large-format retail stores – and with their partnership with the Aditya Birla Group's TMRW, the brand plans to expand their retail even further. "The immediate priority is to launch Ibrahim and have some fun with the campaign," Anjana noted with a smile. "But from a business standpoint, we are currently at about 15,000 sq ft. We want to add about 300 points of sale and take this up to about 500 points of sale in the next 12-18 months." Leveraging technology and AI with TMRW, Wrogn has been able to make all the latest trends available to Indian youth, and with Ibrahim as their new ambassador, it only aims to reach higher.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle