Hyderabad’s Bhavitha Mandava Becomes First Indian to Lead Chanel’s Opening Walk in New York

A young woman from Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava, has taken the global fashion world by storm after leading the prestigious opening walk for French luxury brand Chanel’s “Métiers d’Art 2026” show in New York. The video of her parents watching her walk the runway with overwhelming joy has now gone viral on social media.

Bhavitha’s journey into modelling was entirely accidental. While waiting for a train at a subway station in the U.S., dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt, she was approached by renowned French-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy. Impressed by her natural charm, he invited her to model. What sounded like a scene from a movie turned into reality for Bhavitha, who had no background in modelling, cameras or luxury fashion.

A native of Hyderabad, Bhavitha completed her Bachelor’s in Architecture from JNTU-Hyderabad before moving to the U.S. for a Master’s in Interactive Design and Media. In 2024, after Matthieu Blazy offered her a modelling opportunity, she gave it a try — and within just two weeks, she made her debut as a model for the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta at its Spring/Summer 2025 show. She earned considerable praise in her very first appearance. Balancing academics and a campus job, she continued modelling alongside her studies, walking for major shows in New York, Paris, Milan and London and working with top brands like Dior.

Recently, Chanel organised its grand Métiers d’Art show in New York — its first in the city since 2018. The opening walk is considered the most influential segment of any major fashion show, setting the tone for buyers, media and industry insiders. Bhavitha became the first Indian model ever to receive this honour at such a prestigious event.

The theme of the show was inspired by the very place where her modelling story began — a subway station. Fittingly, she walked the runway in a simple jeans-and-T-shirt look. This was her second appearance for Chanel, after earlier walking in its Spring 2026 show. Receiving the opening-walk opportunity so early in her career made it especially memorable for her.

From a regular student with no modelling aspirations to a global fashion sensation in just a year, Bhavitha’s remarkable journey shows how a chance encounter can transform a life. As her inspiring story goes viral, many are celebrating the rise of this Telugu girl on the international fashion stage.