Hyderabad to Host Grand Diwali Edition of HIJS 2024

HIJS - Hyderabad International Jewellery Show - South India’s Largest B2B Jewellery Exhibition- Special Diwali Edition to feature in Hyderabad on 18th , 19th , 20th October, 2024 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitech City, Hyderabad. 250+ India's Leading Jewellery Manufacturers, Wholesalers in Over 600 Stalls to Feature at HIJS -HIJS to Feature South Indian Jewellery Manufacturers, Jewellery Designers - Jewellery Wholesalers - Jewellery Industry Service Providers - Under One Roof. Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Actress Sravanthi Chokaropu, Jewellery Lovers Showcases Creative Masterpiece Jewellery at the Grand Date Announcement Event of HIJS-Diwali Edition.

Present at the event were Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association President Mahender Tayal and Vice President Shri Mukesh Agarwal. Telangana Bullion and Jewellers Federation - President Shri Jagdish Prasad Verma, Gen Sec - Suresh Bhosle, Telangana Jewellers And Pawnbrokers Association - President Parasmal Ranka, Gen Sec - Sureshchand Sancheti, Potmarket Jewellers Association Jt Sec - Himanshu Bapna, Twin Cities Jewellers Association President Kailashcharan and Gen Sec Praveen Agarwal, IBJA State President - Chanda Srinivas, Jewellery Trend Partner - Chintamani Gold Premium Jewellery Partner - Tulja Bhavani Jewellers

