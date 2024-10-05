 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Fashion and Beauty

Hyderabad to Host Grand Diwali Edition of HIJS 2024

Fashion and Beauty
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2024 3:06 PM GMT
Join over 250 top jewellery brands at HIJS 2024, showcasing exquisite designs and trends in Hyderabad this October
Hyderabad to Host Grand Diwali Edition of HIJS 2024
x
Mr.V.K Manoj - Organizer HIJS (Hyderabad International Jewellery Show) along with Shri Mahender Tayal , Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association President & Shri Mukesh Agarwal- Vice President Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association along with Shri Jagdish Prasad Verma- President Telangana Bullion & Jewellers Federation, Shri Suresh Bhosle -Gen Secretary Telangana Bullion & Jewellers Federation -Shri Parasmal Ranka President Telangana Jewellers & Pawnbrokers Association, Shri Sureshchand Sancheti- Gen Secretary Telangana Jewellers & Pawnbrokers Association, Shri Himanshu Bapna, Jt. Secretary- Potmarket Jewellers Association, Shri Kailashcharan President Twin Cities Jewellers Association and Shri Praveen Agarwal-Gen Secretary Potmarket Jewellers Association, Mr. Chanda Srinivas, IBJA State President, Jewellery Trend Partner - Chintamani Gold, Premium Jewellery Partner - Sri Tulja Bhavani Jewellers at the Grand Date Announcement Event of HIJS-Diwali Edition at Hotel Marigold, Greenlands, Ameerpet in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Image: DC)

HIJS - Hyderabad International Jewellery Show - South India’s Largest B2B Jewellery Exhibition- Special Diwali Edition to feature in Hyderabad on 18th , 19th , 20th October, 2024 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitech City, Hyderabad. 250+ India's Leading Jewellery Manufacturers, Wholesalers in Over 600 Stalls to Feature at HIJS -HIJS to Feature South Indian Jewellery Manufacturers, Jewellery Designers - Jewellery Wholesalers - Jewellery Industry Service Providers - Under One Roof. Actress Varshini Sounderajan, Actress Sravanthi Chokaropu, Jewellery Lovers Showcases Creative Masterpiece Jewellery at the Grand Date Announcement Event of HIJS-Diwali Edition.

Present at the event were Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association President Mahender Tayal and Vice President Shri Mukesh Agarwal. Telangana Bullion and Jewellers Federation - President Shri Jagdish Prasad Verma, Gen Sec - Suresh Bhosle, Telangana Jewellers And Pawnbrokers Association - President Parasmal Ranka, Gen Sec - Sureshchand Sancheti, Potmarket Jewellers Association Jt Sec - Himanshu Bapna, Twin Cities Jewellers Association President Kailashcharan and Gen Sec Praveen Agarwal, IBJA State President - Chanda Srinivas, Jewellery Trend Partner - Chintamani Gold Premium Jewellery Partner - Tulja Bhavani Jewellers

( Source : Press Release )
HIJS 2024 Hyderabad International Jewellery Show Hitex Exhibition Centre 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick