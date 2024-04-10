Hyderabad: Markets Abuzz With Id Shoppers

Hyderabad: The city came alive to festive spirit soon after sunset on Wednesday following confirmation of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

The markets were flooded with last-minute shoppers while the ingredients used for the preparation of the Ramzan special Sheer khurma sold like hot cakes, especially in the Old City and the surrounding areas.

Abdul Fareed from Tarnaka said, “The family is busy with the arrangements as we will have many guests on Eid day.” Nawab Mir Najaf Ali said “Soon after offering Eid prayers, the day is spent with family and friends, all relishing Sheer khurma together.”

Syed Khalad Hussain from Red Hills said, “We have extended greetings to our friends and relatives with whom we will be occupied the whole day.”