Hyderabad International Jewellery Show Diwali Special Edition

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Jewellery Show (HIJS) 2024, an exclusive jewellery sourcing and trading platform to boost business of those dealing with South Indian jewellery styles is back with a bang. The Diwali edition of this vibrant show is happening at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad from October 18-20, 2024.



HIJS 2024 is the ideal opportunity for retailers, big and small, to explore multiple new collections and place orders well in time for the festival and wedding season that follows a few weeks later.

HIJS 2024 wasInaugurated byShri. D. Sridhar Babu - Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telanganaand the Distinguished Industry leaders at HIJS Knowledge Hub, HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. D. Sridhar Babu – Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Telangana added “We are overwhelmed with the response and the have seen the potential of the industry which has grown exponentially, we plan to set up a’ Jewellery Park’ in the future in Hyderabad will host all Jewellery Partners from various places and it will be the Jewel of the Jewellery Industry.

HIJS 2024 is organized by Chennai based United Exhibitions, who are the only exhibition organizer in India to have organized B2B exhibitions across all major South Indian markets.

HIJS 2024, which is timed to help the trade prepare for the forthcoming festive and wedding season, began with a Grand Inauguration by leading names from the Indian jewellery industry. There is strong support for the show among the industry, and nearly 10,000 visitors from across the region and key all-India centres are expected to participate.

Among the exhibitors are many of the renowned manufacturers and wholesalers, while all of India’s top jewellery chains, many with their corporate headquarters in the South, will also be among the buyers.

Strong Support from Trade

HIJS is not only being powered by HJMA, it is also supported by each and every apex body of the jewellery industry across the South Indian states, making it the largest B2B jewellery show in the region with region wise support. Supporting bodies include many other leading associations from AP and Telangana as well as large ones from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and others. HIJS is therefore being promoted aggressively all across the region and this will result in huge participation from among the jewellery fraternity.

HIJS 2024 is being organised with support of leading jewellery associations from South India viz., HITECH City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA), Twin Cities Jewellers Association, Telangana Bullion Gems and Jewellers Federation, Pot Market Jewellers Association, Jewellers and Sarafa Association-Charkaman, Telangana Pawn Brokers and Jewellers Association, Secunderabad Gold, Silver Jewellery & Diamond Merchants Association, The AP Bullion Gold Silver & Diamonds Merchants Association, The Karnataka Jewellers Federation, Tamil Nadu Jewellers Federation, The Jewellers & Diamond Traders Association – Madras, All Kerala Gold And Silver Merchants Association.

Wide range of choices



HIJS has now established itself as thelargest show in the Telangana-AP region.Over 150 exhibitors will be taking part– including manufacturers and wholesalersof gold, silver and platinum jewellery,both plain and studded, suppliersof loose gemstones as well as manufacturersand distributors of machinery andother service providers.

An estimated 20,00,000 jewellery designswill be showcased in 1,000 stallsspread over an exhibition area of 1,50,00sq ft. A wide array of choices in a varietyof South Indian styles will be on display.

Strict B2B policy

One of the key elements behindthe success and rapid rise of HIJSis its strict approach on ensuringit is a B2B platform.The organisers have taken greatcare at the time of visitor registrationto ensure a pure B2B format.This means that every visitor isa potential buyer rather than awindow-shopper which greatlycontributes to the ease of doingbusiness for both the sellers andthe buyers.

“We at United Exhibitions are extremely happy toonce more be offering our services to the jewelleryfraternity at the Diwali Special Edition of the HyderabadInternational Jewellery Show 2024.Looking at the huge successlast year, and the equally successful show held inJune 2024, the trade urged us to conduct a second editionjust before Diwali.Once again, the response has been really encouraging and we have left no stone unturned to bring the right targeted trade buyers to the exhibition”, said VK Manoj, Project-Director, United Exhibitions.