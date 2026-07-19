Hyderabad Gears Up for Debut of India's Premium HILIFE JEWELS Exhibition

The countdown has begun for HILIFE JEWELS, one of India's largest and most premium jewellery exhibitions, which is set to make its Hyderabad debut from July 24 to 26 at HICC Novotel, Hitec City.

The three-day exhibition will bring together some of the country's leading jewellery brands, renowned jewellers and acclaimed jewellery designers under one roof, offering visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore an extensive collection of fine jewellery, bespoke creations and statement masterpieces.

Organisers said the exhibition aims to showcase exceptional craftsmanship and innovative designs, featuring collections ranging from traditional bridal jewellery to contemporary luxury pieces. The event is expected to attract jewellery enthusiasts, buyers, collectors and industry professionals from across the country.

HILIFE Exhibition has established itself as one of India's leading luxury exhibition brands in the fashion, lifestyle and jewellery segments. It is recognised as India's first and among the few CRISIL-rated exhibition brands and is also ISO quality certified, reflecting its focus on quality and premium experiences.

The Hyderabad edition marks the first-ever HILIFE JEWELS exhibition in the city and is expected to provide a platform for leading jewellers and designers to present their latest collections ahead of the festive and wedding season.

With an impressive line-up of exhibitors and exclusive jewellery collections, the organisers said HILIFE JEWELS promises to be a landmark event for jewellery lovers seeking luxury, craftsmanship and the latest trends in fine jewellery.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from July 24 to 26 at HICC Novotel, Hitec City, Hyderabad.