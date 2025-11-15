 Top
HiLife Exhibition Unveils November Special Fashion Edition in Hyderabad

15 Nov 2025 5:30 PM IST

India’s largest fashion and lifestyle showcase returns with 350 designers, festive couture, luxury wear and wedding trends from 14–16 November 2025 at HICC

HiLife Exhibition’s November edition brings Hyderabad an exclusive three-day showcase of designer fashion, jewellery, festive wear and luxury lifestyle collections.

The renowned fashion and lifestyle exhibition brand HiLife Exhibition is set to present its November Special Fashion Edition from 14 to 16 November 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad, bringing together an exclusive showcase of festive fashion, luxury lifestyle collections, jewellery, designer wear, and more.

Touted as one of India’s most loved and largest premium exhibition platforms, HiLife Exhibition will feature over 350 top designers exhibiting creative fashion wear, festive ensembles, bridal couture, designer labels, accessories, artisanal jewellery, and luxury lifestyle products.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HiLife Exhibition, said, "The brand continues to remain the most preferred fashion, luxury and lifestyle exhibition in the country. With the November Special Fashion Edition featuring top wedding styles, year-end trends, designer collections and more, we aim to offer visitors an unparalleled shopping experience. We are delighted to present an exquisite edition under one roof — designer wear, festive wear, jewellery, sarees, wedding collections, luxury creations and much more.”

HiLife Exhibition has established itself as the largest fashion and lifestyle exhibition in India, drawing shoppers with its premium designer labels, curated collections and trendsetting showcases.

The upcoming three-day edition will highlight a vibrant mix of fashion wear, festive couture, wedding trends, jewellery, accessories and lifestyle innovations, making it a must-visit destination for Hyderabad’s fashion-forward shoppers.


