HiLife Exhibition Returns to Hyderabad with Grand October Fashion Edition

The city’s fashion scene is set to sparkle as the HiLife Exhibition, one of India’s largest and most loved fashion and lifestyle exhibition brands, presents its October Special Fashion Edition at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad. The three-day event, running from October 25 to 27, 2025, promises an extraordinary shopping experience featuring exclusive designer wear, jewellery, festive collections, lifestyle products, and more.

With participation from over 350 designers, this edition of HiLife Exhibition will bring together some of the country’s finest talents, showcasing creative fashion wear, festive attire, bridal couture, accessories, and luxury lifestyle collections—all under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, Managing Director and CEO of HiLife Exhibition, said, “HiLife Exhibition has always been the most preferred lifestyle, luxury, and fashion exhibition brand. We are delighted to bring this exquisite fashion edition to Hyderabad, offering visitors an unparalleled shopping experience featuring the best in designer wear, jewellery, sarees, and wedding fashion.”

Over the years, HiLife Exhibition has earned its reputation as a premier destination for festive, lifestyle, and wedding shopping. Its diverse curation of top fashion labels and creative designs makes it a must-visit for style enthusiasts and shoppers alike.

The exhibition’s latest edition captures the essence of celebration and elegance, presenting everything from traditional craftsmanship to contemporary trends. With festive wear, accessories, and jewellery collections on display, the event serves as a one-stop destination for all things luxury and fashion this season.