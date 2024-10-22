HiLife Brides: Largest Bridal Fashion Exhibition in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The largest exhibition brand and most loved wedding, festive and bridal Exhibition – 'Hi Life Brides' is here just in time for the wedding and festival season. A premier event, it brings the city’s bridal and festive shopping to life with a scintillating collection from across India, all under one roof.

'Hi Life Brides' makes shopping an experience of pride and happiness for wedding, bridal, and festival shopping by featuring the most curated designs by top designers across the nation. Just like a destination wedding, 'Hi Life Brides' is a destination shopping experience, offering the best in jewellery, apparel, accessories, footwear, and more—all under one roof. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aby P. Dominic, MD & CEO of Hi Life Exhibitions & chief organiser of 'Hi Life Brides,' said, "'Hi Life Brides' is one of the largest bridal, wedding, fashion, festive & lifestyle exhibitions, and it will be featuring in Hyderabad on 22nd, 23rd, and 24th October 2024, at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad." 'Hi Life Brides' will feature an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, top jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, a separate avenue for fashion & lifestyle designers, and more.