Hyderabad’s Fashion Scene Shines with HiLife Brides Exhibition This October

One of India’s most anticipated bridal and festive exhibitions, the HiLife Brides Exhibition – The Diwali Bridal Edit, is set to dazzle Hyderabad with glamour, tradition, and luxury this festive season. Scheduled from October 10 to 12, 2025, at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, the event promises an exclusive destination shopping experience, bringing together India’s finest bridal and fashion trends under one roof.

Organized by HiLife Exhibitions, a trusted name in fashion and lifestyle showcases, the exhibition will feature curated collections including bridal and festive wear, designer wear, jewellery, wedding trousseau, accessories, and footwear. It aims to provide visitors with a one-stop experience for wedding and festive shopping, similar to the allure of a destination wedding.

Speaking about the event, Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HiLife Exhibitions, said, “HiLife Brides Exhibition is one of India’s grandest and most celebrated bridal, festive, wedding, fashion, and lifestyle exhibitions. It brings together the finest designers, top jewellers, exclusive fashion labels, and wedding service providers under one elegant roof. Hyderabad, get ready to witness the ultimate wedding and festive fashion destination this October 2025!”

The exhibition offers dedicated spaces for brides-to-be and fashion enthusiasts, featuring bespoke bridal designers, leading jewellery brands, exclusive fashion labels, and other essential wedding services. The event promises to recreate the magic of bridal and festive fashion, making it a must-visit for Hyderabad’s fashion-conscious community.