Hi-Lifespring Summer Special Exhibition begins at HICC-Novotel

Hyderabad: Hilife Exhibition - The Largest Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition Brand “Hilife Exhibition” is here introducing the famous Spring Summer Special Exhibition of Hilife Exhibition in Hyderabad with its Scintillating Spring Summer Fashions Special happening in Hyderabad on 21st, 22nd & 23rd March, 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad. “Hilife Exhibition” is presenting an exciting exhibition in Hyderabad. Scintillating Summer Spring Special Exhibition, bringing in an exciting display of trendiest summer fashions, glitz-glamour, style & luxury in Hyderabad on 21st, 22nd & 23rd March, 2025 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad.

Hi-Life Exhibition –The Most Famous, Most Loved & One of the largest Exhibition Brand for Festive, Lifestyle & Wedding Shopping is showcasing its Summer Spring Fashion Special in Hyderabad on 21st, 22nd & 23rd March, 2025 at HICC-Novotel, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad showcasing the tempting collection of Creative Fashion Wear, Lifestyle Wear, Bridal Wear, Designer Wear, Accessories, Jewellery & More.

Speaking about the on the occasion Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO of HILIFE Exhibition, said HILIFE Exhibition has always been a trendsetter in the fashion and lifestyle industry. With over 350 designers participating, our Spring Summer Special in Hyderabad will offer an unparalleled shopping experience. We are excited to present an extraordinary collection of fashion and luxury under one roof, giving our visitors a taste of the finest in the industry."

HILIFE Exhibition continues to redefine the shopping experience by providing a platform for both established and emerging designers to display their creativity and craftsmanship. This year’s edition promises to be a celebration of style, elegance, and luxury, making it a must-visit event for fashion-forward individuals.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the best of summer and spring fashion trends at HILIFE Exhibition. Mark your calendars and prepare to indulge in a luxurious shopping experience at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City on 21st, 22nd & 23rd March 2025.

Hilife Exhibition is the Largest of its kind Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition of the nation, the reason being its top fashion labels, top designers and the artistic collection, which makes it a must visit exhibition for the shoppers.