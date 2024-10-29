 Top
28 Oct 2024 6:31 PM GMT
Hi-Life Exhibition Set to Showcase Fashion and Lifestyle Trends in Hyderabad
Explore the latest in fashion and lifestyle at the Hi-Life Exhibition in Hyderabad, featuring top designers and unique collections. (Image by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the Hi-Life Exhibition, a Fashion & Lifestyle event on November 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2024, at HICC-Novotel, Hi-Tech City.

The Hi-Life Exhibition is known as one of the largest brands for festive, lifestyle, and wedding shopping. This exhibition will feature a diverse range of fashion wear, lifestyle clothing, bridal attire, designer outfits, accessories, jewellery, and more.
The Hi-Life Exhibition showcases various fashion labels and designers, making it a notable event for those interested in fashion.
Attendees can expect a selection of fashion and lifestyle wear, wedding outfits, designer apparel, jewellery, accessories, and more.



