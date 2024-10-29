Hi-Life Exhibition Set to Showcase Fashion and Lifestyle Trends in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the Hi-Life Exhibition, a Fashion & Lifestyle event on November 8th, 9th, and 10th, 2024, at HICC-Novotel, Hi-Tech City.

The Hi-Life Exhibition is known as one of the largest brands for festive, lifestyle, and wedding shopping. This exhibition will feature a diverse range of fashion wear, lifestyle clothing, bridal attire, designer outfits, accessories, jewellery, and more.

The Hi-Life Exhibition showcases various fashion labels and designers, making it a notable event for those interested in fashion.

Attendees can expect a selection of fashion and lifestyle wear, wedding outfits, designer apparel, jewellery, accessories, and more.









