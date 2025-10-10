Hilife Brides Exhibition Set for Grand Diwali and Wedding Season Launch

Hyderabad: One of the most awaited bridal & festive special exhibitions in India – HiLife Brides Exhibition-The Diwali & Wedding Special Edition – is all set to make Hyderabad shine with glamour, tradition, and luxury. Perfectly timed for the upcoming festive & wedding season, this signature event brings together an exquisite and handpicked curation of India’s most sought-after bridal and fashion trends.

Hilife Brides Exhibition - The Diwali & Wedding Special Edition is more than just an exhibition—it’s an exclusive destination shopping experience, similar to a destination wedding. The exhibition showcases the finest Bridal & Festive Collection, finest jewellery, designer wear, festive wear, wedding trousseau, accessories, footwear, and much more, under one roof.

HILIFE Exhibition, India’s most loved and trusted name in fashion & lifestyle exhibitions, is once again set to recreate bridal magic with Hilife Brides Exhibition. This exclusive edition will take place on 10th, 11th, 12th October, 2025 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aby Dominic, MD & CEO – Hilife Exhibitions and Chief Organizer of Hilife Brides Exhibition said

“Hilife Brides Exhibition is one of India’s grandest and most celebrated Wedding, festive, bridal fashion and lifestyle exhibitions. It brings together the finest designers, top jewellers, exclusive fashion labels under one elegant roof. Hyderabad, get ready to witness the ultimate Wedding & Diwali festive shopping destination this October, 2025!!”

From bespoke bridal designers to leading jewellery brands, fashion labels, and exclusive wedding essentials—the exhibition offers separate avenues for every bride-to-be and fashion lover to explore.

