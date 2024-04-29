Grand Finale Marks the Close of "Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav" - A Celebration of Telangana's Gujarati Community

HYDERABAD: The Gujarati community in Telangana concluded their grand cultural extravaganza, the "Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav," with an official closing ceremony that witnessed over 2000 enthusiastic participants. This four-month-long event, held from January 7th to April 28th, 2024, featured a diverse range of activities including sports, cultural performances, talent showcases, beauty pageants, and much more.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the grand finale of the flagship event, "Miss & Mrs. Gujarati Telangana - 2024." A total of 44 women participated in the ramp walk competition, vying for the coveted titles of "Miss Gujarati Telangana-2024," "Mrs. Gujarati Telangana-2024" (Under 40), and "Mrs. Gujarati Telangana-2024" (Over 40).The winners of the respective categories were announced amidst much anticipation. Vidhi Udeshi clinched the title of "Miss Gujarati Telangana-2024," while Mansi Patel emerged victorious in the "Mrs. Gujarati Telangana - 2024" (Under 40) category. Bhumi Ketan Shah secured the title in the "Mrs. Gujarati Telangana - 2024" (Above 40) category.In addition to the beauty pageants, the grand finale event showcased the winners of various contests and competitions including cricket, chess, table tennis, voice of Gujarati, kids pageant, master chefs, and dance competitions. Participants proudly walked the ramp flaunting their medals and trophies, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.Speaking on the occasion, the organising team of GEM-24 expressed gratitude to the Gujarati community of Telangana for their massive response and enthusiastic participation. They emphasized that the event, which spanned 147 days, was a testament to the unity and spirit of the Gujarati community in Telangana.The "Gujarati Ekta Mahotsav" commenced with a grand rally titled "Gujarati Gaurav Yatra," which witnessed the participation of over 6000 Gujaratis of Telangana. The rally featured vintage cars, bikes, bikers, and colorful tableaus representing Gujarat and Gujaratis.Organised by the Telangana Gujarati Samaj, the event was led by Mr. Premal Parekh, President of Telangana Gujarati Samaj, along with other office bearers including Chandulal Patel, Mansukh Patel, Minal Vakharia, Krishnakanth Parikh, Chetan Bhogani, and Jasmat Patel.The four-month-long event featured a plethora of activities catering to all age groups, including cricket tournaments, women's box cricket, badminton tournaments, table tennis tournaments, garba raas, kids fashion shows, voice of Gujarati competitions, and various dance competitions, making it a truly memorable and enriching experience for the Gujarati community of Telangana.