GoCoop Hosts 'Go Swadeshi' Handloom Exhibition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad hosts 'Go Swadeshi', a 9-day handloom exhibition showcasing diverse Indian weaves and crafts. Discover authentic handloom sarees, fabrics, menswear, and home décor directly from artisans nationwide. Experience a blend of traditional and contemporary collections from various states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. From vibrant silk sarees to elegant Maheshwaris, explore a wide range of timeless classics and unique weaves. Join us in celebrating India's rich handloom and handicraft tradition while supporting local artisans. Visit the exhibition from 24th February to 3rd March, 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.