Giorgia Andriani Gives Timeless Vibe In This Dior Polo Dress That Cost A Whopping Amount Rs. 5 lakh

The B-town diva Giorgia Andriani never fails to grab our attention with her fabulous acting and fashion choices. Bollywood's fashion icon often makes a statement with her sartorial fashion choices.Giorgia Andriani recently took to her Instagram and dropped a few stunning pictures of her in a timeless classic mode. Contrary to her regular looks the actress can be seen wearing a Classic black polo dress paired with Times black velvet mules. Stepping onto the streets, she effortlessly showcased a perfect blend of sophistication and modernity as she posed for photos in a stunning ensemble.https://www.instagram.com/p/C3xdyAevb1W/?img_index=1Giorgia Andriani knows how to slay in different modes. The actress wore a Dior fitted dress with CD buttons worth $ 3,600 which is INR 2,98,414. The actress chose to pair the dress with Black Velvet Prada Pumps worth $ 1,120 which is 92,837, Along with a Gucci Chain Shoulder Bag worth AU $ 1,755 which is INR 96,634. The entire cost of Giorgia cost a whopping amount of Rs. 5 Lakh which is equal to buying a mini second-hand car.For the hair, the actress opted for soft curls with curtain bangs adding brunch date vibes to the overall look perfectly complementing the chic yet understated vibe of the outfit. She kept it simple for the makeup with soft smokey eyes to enhance her gaze paired with nude mauve lips with a flush of blush on her cheeks.Accessories were kept to a minimum, highlighting Giorgia's simplicity and sophistication. She wore a bracelet on her left wrist paired with golden hoops. The addition of a sling served both as a practical and stylish accessory, effortlessly tying the entire look together.As Giorgia Drooped the pictures fans went gaga over her beauty to which one of the fan commented saying "Giorgia has the softness of a summer breeze and the stunning beauty of an enchanted princess! Simply gorgeous 🥰", and another wrote "Glamorous eyes and prettiest look"Giorgia once again proves that she is not just an actress but a fashion maven who knows how to turn heads and leave a lasting impression wherever she goes.