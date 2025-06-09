Aayshya Jhunjhunwala On Reimagining Skincare With Molecular Milk

Aayshya Jhunjhunwala, Founder of Neude Skin, shares her vision for revolutionizing the Indian skincare market with science-driven formulations and innovative products. With a background in Occupational Psychology, Aayshya emphasizes the importance of understanding consumer behavior and creating products that cater to both skin efficacy and emotional well-being.









What inspired you to leverage the power of Molecular Milk in your skincare products?



Growing up, Milk did it all for my skin. My granny and mum always told me, milk is good for your skin. As 21st-century hustling adults, we wanted the same comfort and holistic confidence in our skincare, but, with a better version of Milk: The science of _ milk. Neude reimagines milk skincare in a completely new avatar: supercharged, super-textured and innovative.



So we took Milk in all its glory and broke it apart to the last molecule to create products that work and perform to help you achieve your best skin.



How do you see your science-driven formulations impacting the Indian skincare market?



We’re shifting the narrative from “natural or nothing” to evidence-led, skin-first care. Indian consumers are smart and evolving fast—we’re giving them intelligent, multi-functional skincare rooted in science and results, not just trends.



Can you share some insights on how your background in Occupational Psychology influences your approach to product development?



Psychology taught me to listen—to needs, behaviours, insecurities. Consumer behaviour plays a huge role in how we formulate: we study how people feel about their skin, how they use products, and what stops them from being consistent. Every formula is designed not just for skin efficacy but to create a sensorial, self-assuring experience. Skincare that meets both the surface and the self.



What's the story behind choosing Hyderabad as one of the first cities to launch your products?



Hyderabad is a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation—just like us. It’s homegrown, culturally rich, yet open to new ideas. It felt like the perfect place to start a skincare conversation that respects both roots and research.



How do you balance the use of natural ingredients with cutting-edge skincare technology in your formulations?



We don’t pick sides. We choose what works. Whether it's Lactobacillus from milk or barrier-boosting ceramides, it’s always about ingredients that are clinically backed, skin-compatible, and do more together than alone.

What sets your approach to skincare apart from existing solutions in the market?

We don’t make 10-step routines. We make smart, multi-active products that replace clutter. Our goal isn’t just skin care—it’s skin clarity, confidence, and comfort powered by Molecular Milk and high-performance science.