Mac Duggal brings his signature style to India

Deccan Chronicle unveils the fascinating journey of Mac Duggal, from his roots in India to global success, and now, his triumphant return to the country of his inspiration. In this exclusive interview, Mac Duggal shares insights into his brand's entry into the Indian market, the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern design, and his vision for the future of luxury fashion in India.Let's find out how Mac Duggal's intricate craftsmanship and attention to details will resonate with Indian women, blending seamlessly with the country's rich cultural heritage and love for glamour. Welcome back to your roots, Mac! How does it feel to finally bring your luxury apparel brand to India, where your design inspiration originated?





It feels great to finally come back to the place where it all started! It is almost like homecoming for me, as I was born and raised in India for a good part of my early years. The inception of Mac Duggal stems from my inspiration of the opulent hand-beaded designs and traditional jewelled details. These aspects are very native and reminiscent to India’s rich cultural heritage and its opulent traditions and celebrations, which also presents a fertile ground for luxury fashion. So, after expanding into 51 countries, it was also the emotional connect towards India that drew me towards expanding my footprint and global presence into the country.



You have achieved immense success globally, with presence in 52 countries. What made you wait until now to enter the Indian market?



It was time we made our foray into India due to its rich cultural tapestry and ever evolving fashion landscape. We observed a growing demand for high-quality designer wear among Indian consumers who like to get their occasionwear off the rack. This growing demographic of discerning fashion enthusiasts in India has encouraged our foray into India Mac Duggal in the occasionwear segment, wherein they want to keep up with the emerging fashion trends. The country's vibrant social scene also creates a significant demand for exquisite designer garments that reflect both elegance and modernity.



How do you think your brand's opulent, hand-beaded designs will resonate with Indian women, who are known for their love of luxury and glamour?



As a luxury fashion label specializing in opulent, hand-beaded designs, I believe that my brand's creations will resonate profoundly with Indian women, renowned for their appreciation of luxury and glamour. First and foremost, the intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail inherent in our hand-beaded designs align perfectly with the tastes of Indian women. India boasts a rich tradition of exquisite embellishments and artisanal techniques, making our creations a natural fit for the Indian market, coupled with some vibrant colours, bold cutouts and free-flowing drapes. From lavish weddings to high-profile events, Indian women embrace occasions as opportunities to indulge in occasionwear and investing in couture pieces which can be worn off the rack. Our designs, with their lavish beadwork and ornate detailing, cater to this desire for statement-making ensembles that stand the time of trends. In essence, I am confident that our brand's opulent, hand-beaded designs will strike a chord with Indian women, offering them a seamless fusion of luxury and timeless elegance that transcends cultural boundaries and resonates on a global scale.



Your brand is synonymous with romantic, edgy modernism. How do you plan to adapt your designs to suit Indian tastes and preferences?



We've meticulously crafted our offerings to suit the preferences of Indian customers, incorporating intricate details like sequins, crystals, and pearls, along with vibrant colors that complement Indian skin tones. Our designs feature plenty of drapes and pleats, inspired by India's rich cultural heritage. One aspect of this collection is based on the idea of contemporary dressing and easy, free flowing silhouettes, and is great for day-to-evening dressing. With the fast-paced lifestyle of women in India, our label is all about making ready to wear couture accessible. Each piece marries the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities. From contemporary short and midi dresses to intricately embellished gowns, the ensembles celebrate femininity with a unique blend of tradition and modernity.



You have partnered with some of the world's most renowned luxury stores. Can you share your strategy for India, and which retail partners we can expect to see your brand in?



How do you see your brand contributing to the growing luxury fashion market in India, and what sets you apart from existing players?



India's fashion landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation, propelling it onto the global stage with its rich tapestry of tradition and innovation. We contribute to Indian fashion with our vibrant colours, intricate textiles, and diverse cultural influences through the design language. The intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail inherent in our designs align perfectly with the tastes of Indian women. India boasts a rich tradition of exquisite embellishments and artisanal techniques, making our creations a natural fit for the Indian market. Moreover, our ensembles cater to the inherent desire for grandeur prevalent in Indian culture. Furthermore, India's fashion industry is experiencing a renaissance fueled by globalisation and digitalisation. What sets us apart from the existing players is our ability to create occasionwear which is readily available to be worn off the rack, and our strong global supply network to support any high demand in sales worldwide, is what we have achieved over the years.



Your journey from Chicago to global success is inspiring. What advice would you give to young Indian designers looking to make a mark in the international fashion industry?



How do you balance traditional craftsmanship with modern, edgy designs, and what's your creative process like when designing a new collection?



The process of conceptualizing each collection begins with a thorough exploration of diverse inspirations, ranging from art and culture to contemporary trends. We plan two years in advance, since we operate in a very niche market because the fabrications come from all over the world. The process starts like a science where it's always a pendulum that keeps on moving, the colours transition into orange or tangerine or eventually turn into Brown. So to the eye it might be different each season but when you're designing it, it's a cyclical process each season. While we draw inspiration from prevalent fashion trends, we strive to infuse our collections with a distinct Mac Duggal aesthetic balancing traditional craftsmanship with modern and edgy designs. The collection is well-divided into vignettes wherein a part of the collection focuses on heavy embellishments, inspired by traditional indian designs and motifs. The other part of the collection focuses on drapes, cuts and free-flowing fabrics, perfect for day to evening dressing.



Which Indian fabrics, techniques, or elements do you plan to incorporate into your designs, and how will you blend them with your signature style?



Infusing my design ethos with elements of Indian heritage allows me to create collections that resonate with clients around the world while maintaining a distinctive identity rooted in tradition. One way I keep my Indian roots alive in my designs is through the use of bold colours, daring cut-outs and opulent hand-beaded work. Fabrics such as chiffon and intricate regal embroideries are hallmarks of Indian craftsmanship. Additionally, I draw inspiration from Indian floral motifs, reinterpreting them in a contemporary context. Ultimately, keeping my Indian roots alive in my design ethos is not just about aesthetics; it's about embracing the values, traditions, and craftsmanship that define Indian culture and integrating them into a global narrative of luxury. I would say my style aesthetic is characterised by a fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary sophistication. Whether it's incorporating floral elements with opulent hand-beaded designs into the structure of a gown or translating the colours of a sunset into a vibrant palette for a cocktail dress, I strive to create designs that captivate the imagination and evoke emotion. Moreover, I believe in the transformative power of luxury fabrics and embellishments, such as intricate embroideries, and dazzling crystals, to elevate my designs. Ultimately, my style aesthetic is about creating designs that are both timeless and contemporary, elegant yet daring, and above all, designed to make a statement and leave a lasting impression.



What's next for Mac Duggal in India? Can we expect any exclusive collaborations, pop-ups, or runway shows in the near future?



We have just started out with our foray into India and this is just the start! We would be expanding our product offering into India through handbags and footwear, that exudes signature style of Mac Duggal. We also want to solidify our presence further into the country through flagship stores in the future along with launching our own India exclusive website.

