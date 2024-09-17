For soft, glistening lips

In India, oils are traditionally used on hair and body. While coconut oil, castor and almond oil have always been used by Indian women for lips, in the last few years, lip oils have become popular as they are packaged in bottles and tubes. The market has plenty to choose from – international and local brands such as Lotus, Dior, Kiro, Clarins, Revlon, Hermes, Estee Lauder, Quench, Bobbi Brown, Nykaa, Sugar, Praush, Lovechild Masaba, and many more are available.

There are lip oils with fragrances, some have SPF, others are tinted, and there’s even colour-changing lip oil! When it reacts with the body it transforms into a natural-looking shade of pink.



What is lip oil?



Lip oil is a fusion product that doubles up as lip care for chapped lips as well as makeup with a hint of colour. Dr Shareefa Chause, a dermatologist and cosmetologist from Mumbai, says “Lip oil hydrates and moisturizes your lips while giving a glossy look. They are often made with natural oils such as argan, jojoba, coconut and chamomile. Some are naturally pigmented, and can enhance your original lip colour. Ideally, opt for oils with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil, antioxidants, almond oil, cherry oil, shea butter and honey to make your lips look healthy and shiny.”

Also, when shopping for lip oils, consider whether you want a pigmented or non-pigmented one, the consistency, and fragrance.

Benefits of lip oil



Unlike other parts of the body, lips do not have oil glands and feel dry and flaky in winter, dry weather or due to dehydration. Lip oils take care of this problem, and are light, making them suitable for everyday use. They help in repairing, protecting, and hydrating the lips. They can be applied for aesthetic purposes. They give a subtle shine when used by themselves; they can also be used as a top coat on lipsticks.

“Lip oils are smooth and last longer. If you have chapped, rough and flaky lips, you should consider adding lip oil to your lip care,” she says.

"Lip oil hydrates and moisturizes your lips while giving a glossy look. They are often made with natural oils such as argan, jojoba, coconut and chamomile. Some are naturally pigmented, and can enhance your original lip colour.” — Dr Shareefa Chause, a dermatologist and cosmetologist from Mumbai

Dos & Don’ts



l If you have dry, rough lips, go for lip oils with ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.

l Avoid lip oils that contain alcohol or camphor as these ingredients can irritate lips and cause allergic reactions.

l Refrain from using lip oils with synthetic fragrances if you have sensitive skin.

l Avoid excessive layering of lip oil as it can clog surrounding skin's pores.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty introduced luxury lip oils in 2022.

Kylie Jenner has a wide range of lip oils, such as Passionfruit, Strawberry and Pomegranate, Developed by Selena Gomez, Rare Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is a cruelty-free and vegan product. Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif’s brand, has lip oil which is lightweight and offers hydration and gloss.

Unlike other parts of the body, lips do not have oil glands and feel dry and flaky in winter, dry weather or due to dehydration. Lip oils take care of this problem, and are light, making them suitable for everyday use. They help in repairing, protecting, and hydrating the lips.



Lip oils lighten pigmentation and help restore the natural colour of the lips. Like the natural oils in the skin, they are hydrating and soften the lips without leaving them greasy. Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants that help repair and protect lips. “For example, coconut oil provides moisture and nourishment. Almond oil has vitamins that nourish and soften the lips, giving a smoother texture,” says Bharat Godambe, a celebrity makeup artiste who has co-founded B&D Cosmetics along with his hair stylist wife Dorris Godambe.The correct way to use lip oilLip oils can be applied daily if your lips are dry. Makeup artiste Ashita Batra suggests gently exfoliating the lips with a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush. “Swipe the applicator across your lips for a natural, glossy look. Apply over lipstick to add shine and hydration. Use it as a base layer for additional moisture. Reapply lip oil whenever your lips feel dry or need extra shine. It can also be applied as an overnight treatment for soft, nourished lips by morning.”Lip oil vs lip balms and gloss“Generally, lip oils are lightweight, have a smooth consistency and provide a glossy finish. Lip balms are thicker and of a creamy consistency. Lip gloss provides a shiny look, whereas lip balm helps provide a protective barrier. Lip oil moisturises your lip with oil and lip balm does the same with wax and shea butter. Both keep your lips shiny, and healthy,” explains Dr Shareefa.