Festive Hair Prep: Expert Tips to Protect and Pamper Your Locks

The festive season is all about radiance, tradition, and transformation — and your hair deserves to shine just as brightly. Beyond styling, true beauty lies in how well you care for your strands. Whether straight, wavy, curly, or colour-treated, healthy hair elevates every look. Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson, shares expert tips to protect and preserve your hair’s natural strength, ensuring your locks look as fresh on day ten as they did on day one.

Start with Damage Prevention Handle wet hair with care : Hair is up to 43% weaker when wet, making it prone to breakage. Avoid rubbing with towels, tying damp strands, or brushing wet hair.

Reduce mechanical stress : Rough brushing or towel-drying can cause damage. Instead, detangle gently with a wide-tooth comb.

Be mindful of heat : Excessive heat weakens hair bonds. Opt for styling tools with intelligent heat control.

Trim regularly: Hair grows about a quarter inch a month, but trimming split ends prevents thinning and breakage. Care by Hair Type Every hair type has unique needs shaped by genetics, environment, and routine. Understanding yours helps maintain strength, shine, and resilience. 1. Straight & Fine Hair Naturally sleek but prone to oiliness and heat damage.





Care tips:

Use lightweight conditioners or masks for hydration without weighing hair down.

Apply conditioner only to mid-lengths and ends.

Wash 2–3 times a week with a gentle shampoo.

Avoid heavy oils/serums; instead, style with volumising brushes for lift without damage. 2. Wavy Hair Versatile and elegant, but frizz and dryness are common.





Care tips:

Hydrate with leave-ins, curl creams, or sprays.

Deep condition weekly to smooth cuticles and define waves.

Minimise friction: dry with a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt, and sleep on silk pillowcases.

Avoid excessive touching while drying to preserve wave patterns. 3. Curly & Coily Hair Richly textured but porous, making it prone to dryness and breakage.





Care tips:

Deep condition once or twice weekly for hydration.

Pre-wash oiling (argan, coconut) reduces moisture loss.

Gently blot dry with microfiber or cotton; avoid rough towels.

Use leave-in conditioners or curl creams to define and moisturise.

Detangle wet hair with a wide-tooth comb and plenty of conditioner.

Sleep on silk or satin pillowcases to maintain curl shape.



