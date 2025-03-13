Expert Tips to Protect Your Tresses During Holi Celebrations

Holi is a festival of celebration & joyful abandon but chemical-laced colours can play havoc with your hair and skin. Well-known hair designer Darshan Yewalekar who has styled stars like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh recommends natural Holi colours and also offers hair care tips everyone can benefit from.





Protect your hair with oil:





Being seen in public with oily hair is not really common when it comes to celebrities but when someone like Deepika Padukone wears oil in her tresses, there is usually a very good reason. During Holi, a sleekly oiled style prevents colours from seeping into the roots of your hair by creating a protective sheath that prevents damage. This also makes it easy to wash your hair later on. Additionally, your tresses feel adequately hydrated. Massage a generous amount of oil on your scalp and your hair strands a few hours before playing Holi.





Braid your hair or wear buns:





It is obvious that leaving your hair open during Holi can harm it so braids as well as buns work well if you want to avoid colour damage. Such styles also prevent tangles and protect hair from coming in direct contact with colours. Alia Bhatt has often sported this fuss-free look and anyone can experiment with French braids, Dutch braids, or even milkmaid braids for convenience and style. If you're feeling adventurous, you can weave braids into a bun and accessorise the look with pretty flowers in quintessential Indian colours.





Wear a scarf:





Kareena Kapoor Khan has aced the scarf game and this is also a good way to keep Holi colours out of your hair. Scarves and bandanas also protect hair from UV rays and keep oiled tresses out of sight while looking stylish to boot. The best part is that scarves and bandanas are versatile and can go well with unobtrusive buns, braids or ponytails. They also add a bohemian touch to your look while shielding your hair from harm.





Take post holi hair-care seriously:





After washing colours out from your hair thoroughly, ensure that you take care of the post revelry frizz, brittle locks and scalp dryness. Choose a suitable deep conditioner to restore your hair's natural softness and shine. I also recommend different hydrating masks made with eggs, aloe vera, honey, avocado, bananas, yogurt, argan oil etc. These masks lock in moisture and also soothe your scalp. Kiara Advani's healthy tresses glow with all the care she gives them by applying varied nourishing masks.





Avoid thermal hair styling:





Flat irons, hair straighteners, hair dryers and curling irons use heat to style hair. They can weaken roots and cause hair fall. Post Holi, colour-drenched hair is already in a fragile state and heat can make the tresses even more brittle. Let your freshly washed hair dry naturally and use nourishing serums as well. Ananya Pandey's glossy mane is the result of a very disciplined hair care regimen and she also avoids harsh heat settings in styling tools.