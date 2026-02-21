Soft Power Dressing: Why 2026 Brides Are Choosing Fluid Grandeur

With Hastakala, Rashi Kapoor reflects on her journey from a Kolkata workshop to a couture label defined by concept-driven embroidery and deeply personal artistry. Rooted in heritage yet shaped by fluid silhouettes and intelligent luxury, the collection reimagines Indian handcraft for a bride who values individuality, comfort, and emotional storytelling.

What was the emotional starting point behind Hastakala, and how did the idea first take shape?

The emotional starting point behind Hastakala was a deep desire to honour the hands behind the craft. Having built my brand on concept-driven hand embroidery and in-house artistry, I have always believed that couture is not just about garments—it is about emotion translated through craftsmanship. Hastakala, which literally celebrates the art of the hand, emerged from reflecting on our journey: from a small workshop in Kolkata to becoming a couture label recognised for intricate detailing and personal client relationships.

The idea took shape around preserving traditional artistry while presenting it in a language that feels relevant to the modern woman. Every artwork in this collection began as a concept, not a motif. Nothing is random. The embroidery flows from the narrative, and the narrative flows from emotion. Hastakala is therefore both a tribute to heritage and a statement of contemporary individuality.

How do you reinterpret traditional Indian hand embroidery in a way that feels relevant to the 2026 bride?

For me, reinterpretation begins with intention. Traditional Indian embroidery is rich and intricate, but the 2026 bride is modern, aware, and values comfort as much as grandeur. She wants to look distinctive without feeling overwhelmed.

In Hastakala, we retain the depth of hand craftsmanship but refine its expression. The motifs are conceptualised in-house and placed thoughtfully to enhance the silhouette rather than overpower it. Surface texturing is layered to create dimension, yet the overall garment feels balanced and wearable.

We also focus strongly on fit and fluidity. Heavy-looking bridalwear is engineered to feel lighter and easier to move in. The result is couture that carries heritage in its soul but aligns with the lifestyle of a bride who is confident, digitally connected, and looking for elegance without excess.

Hastakala is described as drape-led. What role does fluidity play in your bridal–festive silhouettes this season?

Fluidity is central to this collection. A drape-led approach allows the garment to move with the body rather than restrict it. Drapes naturally complement feminine features, enhancing grace, softness, and poise. They create an elongated silhouette, adding elegance and effortless sophistication to the bride’s overall presence.

In bridal and festive wear, movement is emotional—it reflects celebration. A fluid silhouette ensures the bride feels light, confident, and comfortable throughout her ceremonies. The drape also allows embroidery to flow organically, making the artwork feel alive rather than static. It brings together structure and softness in a way that feels modern yet timeless.

Which artisanal techniques featured in this collection are closest to your heart, and why?

Ari, Zardosi, and the French knot hold a special place in this collection. Ari allows us to achieve fluid, continuous patterns with remarkable precision. Zardosi brings timeless grandeur and depth, anchoring the garment in heritage. French knots, though delicate, add a beautiful handcrafted three-dimensional texture that elevates the surface of the fabric.

What I love about these techniques is the precision they demand and the elegance they deliver. They create a subtle 3D feel that enhances not just the garment, but also the mood of the occasion. When light catches these details, the ensemble transforms—adding richness, dimension, and emotional impact to the celebration.

What key bridal and festive trends do you see defining 2026?

In 2026, bridal fashion will continue to move toward individuality and intelligent luxury. Brides are leaning towards softer colour palettes—muted ivories, blush tones, sage greens, and contemporary reds. There is also a shift toward lighter constructions that allow ease of movement without compromising grandeur.

Drape-led silhouettes, pre-styled ensembles, and versatile pieces that transition from ceremony to reception are gaining importance. Sustainability and mindful craftsmanship are becoming key considerations, with brides valuing handwork and authenticity over mass embellishment.

Most importantly, the 2026 bride seeks distinction. She wants couture that reflects her personality rather than following a template.

How has your design philosophy evolved, and how does Hastakala reflect that journey?

My design philosophy has evolved from focusing primarily on craftsmanship to integrating craftsmanship with emotion and lifestyle. In the early years, the emphasis was on proving quality and skill. Today, it is about refinement, intention, and creating an experience.

Hastakala reflects this journey. It represents maturity—where every embroidery is conceptual, every drape intentional, and every silhouette designed to enhance the wearer’s personality. The collection balances heritage techniques with contemporary ease, embodying the belief that couture should enrich moments, not overwhelm them.

Ultimately, my philosophy remains the same at its core: nothing is random, everything is thoughtful, and the bride should feel not just dressed—but elevated.