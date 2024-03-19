Language Learning Meets Haute Couture

The brand mascot was also seen mingling with attendees and photobombing behind-the-scenes moments. Whether on the ramp or interacting with fellow creators, Duo contributed to the creativity and inclusivity at the event in its own unique style, guaranteeing a fun-filled experience for everyone involved.



Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Being part of Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was truly special for us. Understanding the significance of fashion as a form of self-expression, this presented the perfect platform for Duo, our brand mascot, to express itself through fashion and gently remind everyone to stay committed to their language learning journey. Merging fashion and language learning, we aimed to create a stylish experience for fans of Duo with this collaboration."



Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd, "We were delighted to have Duo, Duolingo's brand mascot and a well-known figure among the youth, join us at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in a first-of-its-kind collaboration. This collaboration truly enhanced the event experience for the attendees.”







