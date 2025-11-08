Desire Designer Exhibition Brings Wedding Couture to Hyderabad

The celebrated Desire Designer Exhibition, known across India for its exquisite fashion and lifestyle showcases, is back with another spectacular edition at Sandhya Conventions, Gachibowli, on November 8 and 9, 2025.

Renowned for its luxurious and inspiring ensembles, Desire brings together an exceptional range of products, from opulent festive and wedding collections to customized haute couture, designer wear, jewellery, lifestyle décor, and accessories. The exhibition serves as a one-stop destination for fashion lovers, brides-to-be, and connoisseurs of design excellence.

Speaking about the event, Anita Agarwal, Chief Organizer of the Desire Designer Exhibition, said, “We are delighted to bring back Desire to Hyderabad. This edition promises a captivating experience with an array of creative, elegant, and trendsetting collections from some of the finest designers across India.”

With its stunning curation and high-end appeal, the two-day event is expected to attract fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and shoppers seeking the best in couture and craftsmanship.