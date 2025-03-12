Sabyasachi on Choosing Deepika Padukone for Opening His 25th Anniversary Global Showcase

Deepika Padukone is the biggest heroines in Indian cinema, earning the title of box office queen with her streak of successful films. She has become the ₹10,000 crore heroine, solidifying her dominance with global box office numbers with her films’ earnings. Known for being a trailblazer and disruptor globally, she is adored by fans and audiences alike. She is known to represent India globally.

By being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Recently, she attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week and walked the ramp for Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary that put India on a global map furthering the rise of the country in global luxury brand space.

When Deepika Padukone walked for Sabyasachi for the first time since welcoming her baby, Dua, with Ranveer Singh, marking her return to work as she was missed- it became a moment for the world. In a recent interview, Sabyasachi revealed he chose Deepika Padukone for his show because she embodies elegance and global appeal, calling her the face of Brand India, representing tradition with contemporary sophistication, an exception he made only because it was her as he does not bring Bollywood personalities as part of his showcases.

He added, “I have never really used Bollywood on my runway. Deepika was the only exception and I told her that when I was doing my 25 year show, this is probably the first and the last time that I will use a Bollywood star because this was a special moment. We’ve had a great relationship, personal relationship together and I truly think in so many ways she represents brand India.”

Over the past few years, Deepika Padukone has become the face of the biggest brands, collaborating with top international names. Her global appeal has solidified her status as a global icon. Even after welcoming her baby, she is back in the limelight, making stunning appearances at the most prestigious events and well, the queen was truly missed.