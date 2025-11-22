Celine Dion Credited for Starting Today’s Wet Hair Trend

Global music icon Celine Dion—celebrated for her powerhouse vocals—is once again making headlines, this time for her lasting influence on modern fashion. Fans and style experts have recently pointed out that Dion was among the earliest celebrities to popularise the now-trending “wet hair” look, long before it became a favourite on Hollywood red carpets.

The sleek, glossy, damp-finish hairstyle—today seen everywhere from high-fashion runways to magazine covers—was sported by Celine in multiple concerts and photoshoots years ago. Her bold and experimental approach to beauty made her stand out, earning her recognition as an unintentional trendsetter.

Fashion analysts note that the ‘wet hair’ look is just one example of Dion’s forward-thinking style. Over the decades, she has embraced daring outfits, striking makeup choices, and unconventional hairstyles that would later inspire younger artists and stylists.

Recently, old photos and videos of the singer resurfaced across social media platforms, prompting widespread appreciation for how she influenced style trends before they became mainstream. Many fans say this renewed attention highlights her ability to shape global beauty standards effortlessly.

For admirers worldwide, the discussion reinforces a familiar truth: Celine Dion is more than a legendary vocalist—she is a timeless fashion icon whose influence spans generations. Her confidence, creativity, and willingness to push boundaries continue to leave an imprint on both music and style.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern at Deccan Chronicle