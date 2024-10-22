Care tips to slow the wrinkles

Little wrinkles on your face that slowly dig in are a sure sign you’re getting older. While most people want to get old, they don’t want to look old. So, for younger-looking skin, many turn to creams, moisturizers and anti-ageing face masks, and perhaps even injections or cosmetic surgery.





When skin becomes drier, less firm, and wrinkles develop



The speed of this process depends on various factors. Your genetic makeup plays a major role, according to Julian Nüchel, a principal investigator in the Faculty of Medicine’s Centre for Biochemistry at the University of Cologne. So, a look at your older relatives’ skin will give you an idea of what could be in store for you.

Your lifestyle, which you can control, also plays a role in how soon you develop facial wrinkles and how deep they become. “With a healthy lifestyle, some octogenarians still have very good skin, while others who are younger already have deep wrinkles,” Nüchel says. Skin ageing is perfectly normal and begins in earnest around age 25. One reason is that skin cells then aren’t as active as before, says Dr Christiane Bayerl, director of the Department of Dermatology and Allergology at the Helios Dr Horst Schmidt Clinics in Wiesbaden, Germany. Consequently, the number of collagen fibres in the dermis, the middle section of your skin, decreases, as does the number of elastin fibres. Collagen is a fundamental structural protein that provides tensile strength to your skin and helps it retain moisture, and elastin a protein that gives it elasticity.The speed of this process depends on various factors. Your genetic makeup plays a major role, according to Julian Nüchel, a principal investigator in the Faculty of Medicine’s Centre for Biochemistry at the University of Cologne. So, a look at your older relatives’ skin will give you an idea of what could be in store for you.Your lifestyle, which you can control, also plays a role in how soon you develop facial wrinkles and how deep they become. “With a healthy lifestyle, some octogenarians still have very good skin, while others who are younger already have deep wrinkles,” Nüchel says.

“UV protection is the best prophylactic measure,” says Bayerl, since ultraviolet radiation from sunlight stresses the skin and can lead to premature development of wrinkles along with pigmentation marks. Over time, too much exposure to UV rays can damage skin cells and induce DNA damage. This not only can cause premature skin ageing, but lead to skin cancer as well.

You can protect yourself by seeking shade or remaining indoors during the hours of most intense sunlight. And, of course, by covering your skin with clothing or applying sufficient sunscreen when you’re outdoors. “Especially during the sunniest months of the year,” Nüchel says, “The sunscreen should protect against UVA radiation,” the wavelength of light that can penetrate to the deep layers of skin. He advises year-round protection, as “the sun emits radiation in winter too.”

Smoking is another major risk factor for the skin. “It affects the blood vessels [constricting those near the skin’s surface and thereby reducing blood flow] and tends to make you look sallow,” Bayerl says. Studies show that the longer and more heavily you smoke, the older your skin will look. This applies to women more than men.

Skin plays an important role



It’s not just your appearance that suffers when your skin shows signs of ageing — skin, the body’s largest organ, performs important functions. “It protects the body from germs and prevents the loss of excessive moisture,” Nüchel says. Weakened skin increases the frequency of inflammation and makes it easier for pathogens to enter the body. “This is why you should keep your skin healthy as long as possible,” says Nüchel. “The sooner you start, the better.” Along with protection from UV radiation, healthy skin is best served by a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and sufficient exercise.

“It’s important to ingest collagen,” she says. Foods high in collagen include meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. Vegans can eat foods that help the body produce collagen, such as legumes, nuts and avocados. “Vitamins A and C have been proven to slow skin ageing too,” points out Nüchel. These vitamins can be provided by food and food supplements, as well as face creams.



Another pointer: “Face creams only help to smooth fine skin creases,” Bayerl says. Both Bayerl and Nüchel recommend facial care. “You’ve got to put some effort into working out a routine that suits you,” says Nüchel, noting that proper care depends not only on your skin type, but also on such factors as the time of year and stage of your life.



Dry skin — a common symptom of the menopause —can hasten its ageing. “If your skin has a sensation of tightness or burning, you should give it what it’s calling for,” she says — namely plenty of moisturizer.

