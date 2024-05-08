Bridgerton shines at Met Gala 2024

In yet another delightful rendezvous reminiscent of the Regency era, Bridgerton's charm graced the Met Gala 2024 once again. This time, it was the turn of Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor, who portray Kate Bridgerton and Lady Daphne Basset respectively, to captivate the event with their presence.



On the evening of May 6, amidst the grandeur of the Met steps, adorned in a captivating shade of seafoam green to complement the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code of the "Garden of Time," the two British actresses shared a mini-reunion, adding a touch of Bridgerton elegance to the affair.







Picture Courtesy : Instagram



Before stepping into the gala, each actress made a striking individual entrance on the carpet. Simone Ashley, draped in atelier Prabal Gurung, graced the scene first, her hair flowing gracefully to meet the dark gray rhinestones and lace inserts of her tube dress. With a crisscross bodice detail accentuating her midriff, Ashley completed her ensemble with a smokey eye, nude lips, and a chic manicure in perfect harmony with her attire. Contrasting Ashley's darker tones, Phoebe Dynevor, accompanied by MUA Charlotte Tilbury, opted for a sheer baby pink creation from Victoria Beckham. Embroidered floral motifs adorned the dress, delicately covering her breasts and abdomen, while a side split revealed more floral lace, cascading into an elegant train. Dynevor's rosey makeup and minimal diamond jewelry complemented the soft hues of her ensemble. Though they arrived solo on the carpet, inside the event, the stars reunited, engaging in animated conversation and descending the iconic steps together in contrasting yet complementary 'fits, adorned with coordinating strappy sandals. Post-gala, Dynevor underwent an outfit transformation, slipping into a chic black mini dress before departing hand in hand with former co-star Jonathan Bailey for the Loewe after party. Bailey, who sported bespoke Loewe attire for the gala, opted for an all-white ensemble consisting of the brand's iconic tank top and wide-leg trousers as the night progressed.











Picture Courtesy : Instagram

For fans of Bridgerton, these interactions between co-stars offer a delightful glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie, particularly given Dynevor's absence from the upcoming third season of the show. With Dynevor hinting at the conclusion of her character's arc, viewers eagerly anticipate future developments. However, the looming absence of Lady Daphne Basset is tempered by the promise of continued enchantment through the characters of Polin and Kanthony, portrayed by Ashley and Bailey respectively. As anticipation mounts for the premiere of Bridgerton season 3 on May 16, 2024, this charming reunion at the Met Gala serves as a delightful prelude, offering a taste of the enchantment yet to unfold on-screen.





