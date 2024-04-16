BEAUTY & THE BOT

Tired of fretting over pesky wrinkles, fine lines, glaring blemishes, and annoying pimples? Fear not, for the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered beauty guru is here to cleanse your skin woes! The technology once associated with robots and sci-fi is the hottest skincare trend today — virtual dermatologist and beauty guru. It can predict skin conditions and serious diseases like skin cancer, psoriasis, and eczema in a jiffy. As AI continues to transcend new heights, dermatologists, and cosmetologists worldwide are tapping into its potential, transforming skincare with personalised treatment.



Virtual Doc On Call

AI has revolutionised the skincare industry with its remarkable ability to generate 99.8% accurate results within a few minutes. The technology employs AI to detect skin diseases, facial blemishes, and skin conditions. According to the Nature Partner Journals (NPG) Digital Medicine, the complex process of diagnosis can involve integrating data on a patient’s symptoms, physical exam, lab values, and imaging studies. AI is accurate in predicting skin cancer through the analysis of extensive datasets and categorising clinical or dermoscopic images. AI offers intricate views of the entire spectrum of genetic activity, enabling medical professionals and researchers to identify cancer cells that might otherwise go unnoticed. While some argue about the capability of AI to replace human jobs, dermatologists who use AI in their profession seem to disagree. Dr Vaishali Kamat, Head Medical Aesthetics at Dr Batra’s Healthcare says, “Early detection and personalised treatment planning, supported by scientific outcome reports, are important for doctors. AI-based reports help in spotting issues early and planning the next steps for doctors to mitigate a serious condition.” Dr Kamat says that while AI is an excellent tool to help with issues glaring outside the body. “But a dermatologist is best to diagnose irregular functions within the body which lead to skin blemishes and provide the best lifestyle changes and customised treatment,” she says. However, relying solely on AI to diagnose skin conditions and treatments is not enough as technology has the potential to falter. Dr Joy Shah, founder of Beagle Lasers has an interesting take. “AI offers a sophisticated tool that can analyse vast amounts of data from facial scans or images with precision and efficiency which gives more accurate identification of specific skin concerns.

But AI may face challenges in accurately diagnosing complex skin conditions that require nuanced interpretation beyond what algorithms can provide,” explains Dr Joy.



The Digital Mirror

Several cosmetic companies use AI-powered tools like ‘ModiFace’ to provide a “try before you buy” experience for customers right from helping you choose the perfect lipstick shade, highlighter, or foundation colour. Dr. Charu Sharma, co-founder and director of Dermatology, Cureskin says, “AI permits quick diagnosis. It is a high-end supporting tool for quick and easy tailored-made solutions for the patients.” A dedicated team of dermatologists maintains and updates pictures of patients with all facial conditions annotated for diagnosis and evaluation. The AI algorithm coupled with expert dermatological evaluation and approval enables access to remote areas and bridges the gap with limited dermatological sources in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Vinod K Singh, chief technology officer, Concirrus explains how AI provides accurate skincare. “By using advanced techniques such as multi-spectral imaging or hyper-spectral imaging, integrated with machine learning algorithms, AI enables precise estimation of skin moisture levels and detection of dryness. By matching identified concerns with extensive databases of images and associated diagnoses, tailored suggestions for potential causes and treatments are generated.” Tech giants like Google use AI-generated skincare tools to help clinicians diagnose more than 288 skin conditions. While still in a nascent stage of development, AI holds immense promise for revolutionising the field of dermatology.

